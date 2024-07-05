Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Summer Newman Fight for Custody?

On Friday’s episode of The Young and the Restless, Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) continues his tense conversation with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) at Society. Meanwhile, Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) seeks help from her parents, and Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) and Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) grapple with the fallout of their recent actions.

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Highlights

Kyle Abbott insists to Victor Newman that he didn't directly confirm anything about his new job. Despite this, Victor suspects that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) might know more, given his recent aggressive warning at Newman Enterprises. Kyle admits he dropped some hints to provoke Jack, which Victor understands, given his own manipulations involving Diane Jenkins-Abbott (Susan Walters). With Kyle fully committed to his new Glissade position and Victor’s revenge scheme, an official deal is struck.

Summer Newman, worried about causing more conflict through a custody battle, recently issued some threats regarding Harrison Abbott (Redding Munsell). She turns to Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) for advice. Whether seeking counsel on the custody issue or another matter entirely, Summer is sure her parents will support her.

In Baltimore, Chelsea Lawson and Adam Newman deal with the aftermath of their impulsive hookup. The emotional cocktail of alcohol, memories, and pain led to their indiscretion. They agree to keep their betrayal a secret, vowing to keep Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) in the dark. Despite their promises, the likelihood of future temptation looms large.

As tensions rise and secrets simmer, The Young and the Restless promises more dramatic twists. Will Summer push forward with her custody fight? Can Adam and Chelsea keep their secret hidden? Tune in to find out what happens next in Genoa City.

