Hospital Playlist stars Ha Yun Kyung and Moon Tae Yoo to make cameo in Go Yoon Jung's Resident Playbook; REPORT

Hold on to your stethoscopes, folks — it looks like Hospital Playlist’s favorite neurosurgery duo might just be clocking back in at Yulje Medical Center! According to OSEN, on April 16, 2025, Moon Tae Yoo and Ha Yun Kyung, better known as Yong Seok Min and Heo Sun Bin, are rumored to make special appearances in tvN’s heartwarming Resident Playbook, the much-anticipated spin-off that’s been giving fans major nostalgia pangs.

When pressed for confirmation, the production team played it cool with a cryptic, “Please confirm through the broadcast.” Classic!

For those just tuning in, Resident Playbook swaps neurosurgery for the OB-GYN floor at the Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center. This time, we’re following a fresh crew of residents played by Go Youn Jung, Kang You Seok, Shin Si Ah, Han Ye Ji, and Jung Joon Won — with the same everyday hospital chaos, friendship feels, and late-night snack runs we fell for in the original.

Back in Hospital Playlist, Moon Tae Yoo charmed the audience as the warm, slightly goofy chief resident Yong Seok Min, while Ha Yun Kyung balanced things out as the calm, no-nonsense Heo Sun Bin. Their slow-burn romance capped off with a sweetly awkward “proposal” scene, made them one of the show’s most endearing pairs. Now, with rumors of their return swirling, fans can’t help but wonder: are they married? Running a department together? Still, bickering over coffee orders?

Creator Shin Won Ho had already teased fans by confirming that Hospital Playlist’s Fab Five — Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Kim Dae Myung — would swing by for special cameos. Ahn Eun Jin even popped up in Episode 2, sending viewers into a frenzy.

On a side note, Resident Playbook will be Moon Tae Yoo’s first project of 2025, marking his highly anticipated return to the screen. His previous appearance was in the buzz-worthy tvN drama Queen of Tears, where he shared the spotlight with Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, Kwak Dong Yeon, Lee Joo Bin, and Kim Gab Soo.

Moon Tae Yoo has built a strong presence across K-drama land with memorable roles in shows like Celebrity, The Interest of Love, Forecasting Love and Weather, and, of course, Hospital Playlist. His ability to blend charm, humor, and sincerity has made him a fan favorite time and time again.

Will Yong Seok Min and Heo Sun Bin be next? Will we finally get answers about their happily ever after? Tune in to Resident Playbook on April 19 at 9:20 p.m. KST to find out — and maybe keep some tissues nearby, just in case.

