Human From Today postponed: Know when Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon’s Gumiho fantasy series will be released instead

The wait just got a little longer for K-drama fans who were hyped about Human From Today — the upcoming rom-com fantasy starring Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon has officially been postponed to 2026. Initially planned for 2025, the drama’s release has been pushed back, according to reports from Joy News 24. SBS confirmed the change but hasn’t yet pinned down the exact broadcast date.

Still, the buzz around this project hasn’t faded one bit. Human From Today, also referred to as I’m Human, offers a fresh and playful twist on gumiho folklore, mixing classic mythology with modern vibes and celebrity culture. At the center of it all is Eun Ho, played by Kim Hye Yoon, a cheeky and ultra-rich gumiho who wants nothing to do with becoming human. Instead of chasing humanity like many of her mythical predecessors, Eun Ho is actively dodging it, living her eternal youth to the fullest by collecting minor “vices” and avoiding the slightest hint of a good deed.

Of course, her drama-free existence doesn’t last. Enter Kang Si Yeol, portrayed by Lomon — a world-class soccer star who’s arrogant, dazzling, and deeply invested in not losing muscle mass. He’s used to being the brightest star on and off the field, but everything changes when Eun Ho crashes into his orbit. What follows is a collision of fantasy, fame, and feelings, wrapped in witty banter and unexpected twists. Previously, the teaser of the series was also released. Check it out here.

The drama is directed by Kim Jung Kwon, and the script is penned by Park Chan Young and Jo Ah Young. The supporting cast includes fresh talents like Jang Dong Joo, Lee Si Woo, and Ji Seung Jun, adding even more promise to the ensemble.

Despite the delay, anticipation for Human From Today remains high — especially since it marks Kim Hye Yoon’s return to the romantic comedy scene after cementing her acting in Lovely Runners. Until then, fans will just have to hang tight, rewatch some gumiho classics, and maybe keep a close eye on Kim Hye Yoon and Lomon, just in case one of them spills something about the release date of the K-drama.

