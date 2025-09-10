Madharaasi Tamil Nadu Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan and Vidyut Jammwal starrer sees 12 percent drop, grosses Rs 3.50 crore on Day 6

Tamil action film Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the titular role, along with Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Vasanth, is holding up decently at the box office. The psychological action thriller drama, directed by AR Murugadoss, received average word-of-mouth which is now reflecting in its lackluster box office run.

The action drama kickstarted its theatrical run with Rs 12.30 crore in Tamil Nadu. It further witnessed a drop and collected Rs 11 crore on Saturday, followed by Rs 10.45 crore on Sunday, taking the opening weekend to Rs 33.75 crore.

Madharaasi continues its downward trajectory on weekdays, records another drop of 12 percent

The Sivakarthikeyan movie registered a significant drop on its first Monday and raked in over Rs 4.90 crore. It further collected Rs 4 crore on Tuesday, crossing the Rs 40 crore gross mark in Tamil Nadu. Estimates suggest that the movie collected Rs 3.50 crore today, registering a drop of 12 percent. The total cume of Madharaasi has crossed the Rs 45 crore mark and it now stands at Rs 46.15 crore gross at the Tamil box office.



Based on its current trends, Madharaasi will score a half-century in a couple of days. Its box office trends in the second week will determine how far it can go from there on. The fate of Madharaasi is very crucial for AR Murugadoss as his last few releases didn't work well.

Day-wise box office collections of Madharaasi is as follows:

Day Tamil Nadu Box Office 1 Rs 12.30 crore 2 Rs 11.00 crore 3 Rs 10.45 crore 4 Rs 4.90 crore 5 Rs 4.00 crore 6 Rs 3.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 46.15 crore gross



Madharaasi in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

