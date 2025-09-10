Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari continues downward spiral, adds Rs 65 lakh on Day 13

Param Sundari starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor continues to struggle at the box office. The movie, directed by Tushar Jalota, recorded another drop on Wednesday, indicating its theatrical end is very soon.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the romantic comedy drama debuted with Rs 6.85 crore. It wrapped its opening week at Rs 37 crore. The movie further faced a couple of new releases- Baaghi 4, The Bengal Files, and The Conjuring: Last Rites. The Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor starrer added Rs 5.90 crore in the second weekend.

It further witnessed a significant drop on the 2nd Monday and collected Rs 75 lakh. The movie saw a surge on Tuesday, recording Rs 85 lakh. As per estimates, the movie saw another drop and collected Rs 65 lakh today, taking the total cume to Rs 45.60 crore net in India.

Param Sundari needs to cross Rs 60 crore for a successful verdict

Though the Maddock film is a safe venture, it still needs to cross the Rs 60 crore mark to become a successful venture at the box office. Going by the present trends, the movie is likely to end its theatrical run somewhere around Rs 50 crore net in India.

Param Sundari will face a new rival- Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, which is expected to push it towards its unfortunate end at the box office. Telugu film Mirai is also releasing in Hindi, which also has the potential to click in the North Indian belt.

Day-wise box office collection of Param Sundari is as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 6.85 crore 2 Rs 9.00 crore 3 Rs 9.65 crore 4 Rs 3.00 crore 5 Rs 3.75 crore 6 Rs 2.75 crore 7 Rs 2.50 crore 8 Rs 1.75 crore 9 Rs 2.00 crore 10 Rs 2.15 crore 11 Rs 0.75 crore 12 Rs 0.85 crore 13 Rs 0.65 crore (est.) Total Rs 45.65 crore net

Param Sundari in cinemas

Param Sundari is playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets online through the ticket-booking websites or purchase them directly from the counter.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Lokah Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer storms Rs 4 crore on Day 14, crosses Rs 70 crore in Kerala