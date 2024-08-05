Is BTS' Jungkook's solo documentary I AM STILL releasing on September 18? Here's why fans think so

BTS’ Jungkook announced a special project a few days ago titled I AM STILL, creating anticipation among fans. Although not much information about the upcoming documentary is available, fans have uncovered evidence that hints at the exact release date.

On August 5, 2024, the website for American movie theater Cinemark included BTS’ Jungkook’s upcoming project I AM STILL along with the description. This particular detail was posted by fans online on social media who came across the information. According to the site, the documentary is set to be released on September 18, 2024. Moreover, the movie will be 1 hour and 30 minutes long.

The description of the documentary states that it will follow the most popular BTS member, Jungkook, and showcase his journey up until the release of his debut solo album, GOLDEN. The film documents the 150-day process of creating the album leading up to its ultimate release. Moreover, it will also highlight the artist’s involvement with the project and the phenomenal path he takes.

The film will also feature live performances in Seoul and the iconic Times Square live showcase. It will also consist of exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes footage.

Jungkook made his debut as a K-pop idol with BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The artist made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023 and took the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto and 3D ft. Jack Harlow, which grabbed top spots on the international charts. It also includes the hit single Standing Next to You and a remix version with pop star Usher.

The artist enlisted in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. He will be discharged around 2025, along with the other members, and make a full-group comeback.

