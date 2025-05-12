Omniscient Reader The Prophet Teaser: Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and others brace for war as dystopian web novel takes over reality

The live-action adaptation of the smash-hit webtoon Omniscient Reader’s The Prophet just dropped a brand-new teaser. Explosive action, a powerhouse cast, and jaw-dropping visuals set the stage for what promises to be one of 2025’s biggest cinematic events.

With its release date drawing closer, the production team is ramping up excitement by unveiling new visuals that hint at the epic scale of Omniscient Reader: The Prophet.

The latest teaser offers a thrilling look at the main characters and dazzling visual effects, promising fans a gripping cinematic experience. Highlights include intense close-combat scenes featuring Lee Min Ho, a tense exchange between Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop, and glimpses of Chae Soo Bin and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in high-energy action sequences. Notably, the teaser includes a dramatic moment where Lee Min Ho’s character throws Ahn Hyo Seop’s character from a great height into the sea.

Alongside the teaser, new posters spotlight the film’s key characters, each striking a powerful pose. The tagline accompanying the visuals reads, “I am the only reader who knows how this world ends.”

The story follows Kim Dok Ja (played by Ahn Hyo Seop), an ordinary office worker and the sole reader of a little-known fantasy web novel, Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World. His life takes a surreal turn when the events of the novel begin to unfold in the real world. As the only person who knows how the story ends, Kim Dok Ja becomes humanity’s unexpected key to survival.

As reality and fiction collide, Kim Dok Ja gains a unique ability—he can return to life after dying. He soon meets Yoo Joong Hyuk (played by Lee Min Ho), the protagonist of the fictional world, and together they embark on an epic journey to save what remains of humanity.

The film covers the first major story arcs, “Proof of Value” and “Geumho Station,” introducing various characters. Chae Soo Bin plays Yoo Sang Ah, Shin Seung Ho takes on the role of Lee Hyun Sung, Park Ho San appears as Gong Pil Doo, Nana plays Jung Hee Won, Choi Young Joon portrays Han Myung Oh, and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo stars as Lee Ji Hye.

Directed by Kim Byung Woo, known for his work on Take Point and The Terror Live, Omniscient Reader: The Prophet is set to hit theaters in July 2025.

It’ll be exciting to see whether the live-action adaptation lives up to the original webtoon’s brilliance. Until then, stay tuned for more updates!

