Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Day 7: Varun Dhawan’s rom-com maintains steady run, cume reaches Rs 40 crore

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari witnessed a drop of 25 percent on Wednesday over its discounted Tuesday. The movie collected Rs 2.60 crore on Day 7, taking the cume to Rs 39.50 crore net at the Indian box office. It was aided by the Buy-One-Get-One offer which has been active since its first Monday and is likely to continue on weekdays.

The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is expected to wind up its extended opening week at Rs 41 crore net, which is similar to Shahid Kapoor's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The one plus for the romantic drama is that it has an open run until the release of Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat during the Diwali 2025 weekend. The movie should aim for a good jump on the second weekend to sustain till Diwali. Going by the current trend, the movie is expected to go a little over Rs 50 crore net mark by the end of its theatrical run, which will not be a favourable result for such a star-studded movie.

The makers might have secured table profits, making it a safe bet at the box office. Its box office verdict will not affect as the ship has already sunk in its opening weekend itself.

Box office collections of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari:

Day India Net Box Office 1 Rs 9.25 crore 2 Rs 5.50 crore 3 Rs 7.50 crore 4 Rs 8.00 crore 5 Rs 3.15 crore 6 Rs 3.50 crore 7 Rs 2.60 crore (est.) Total Rs 39.50 crore net

For the unversed, the Dharma Productions venture released in cinemas on Gandhi Jayanti National holiday, in a clash with Rishab Shetty's pan-India film, Kantara: Chapter 1, which is currently dominating the box office.

