Pic: Kantara Chapter 1 stars Rishab Shetty and Jayaram reunite, share a kiss moment

Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty in the lead role, released in theaters on October 2, 2025. Directed by Shetty himself, the movie featured veteran Malayalam actor Jayaram in a key role.

Now, both stars have reunited for a special rendezvous in New Delhi, sharing a heartwarming moment.

Kantara stars Rishab Shetty and Jayaram meet in New Delhi

In a recent social media post, Jayaram shared an adorable moment with his Kantara co-star. The picture shows Rishab kissing the veteran actor as they met following the release of the epic film.

See the post here:

About Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1, starring Rishab Shetty in the lead, is a prequel to 2022’s Kantara. Set centuries before the events of the first film, this installment explores deeper mythological and cultural themes. Jayaram portrays a king from the kingdom of Bangra, delivering a nuanced and layered performance, reaping immense praise.

The film is an epic period mythological action drama that takes place during the reign of the Kadamba dynasty. The story begins with the Bangra king, who, driven by madness, seeks to conquer everything in his path. When he discovers a precious bag of spices, he becomes obsessed with its richness and decides to claim it for himself.

However, upon entering the forest, the ganas of Eeshwara, the guardian daivas, Panjurli and Guliga, manifest and kill him.

Years later, his son, Rajashekara, still haunted by the past, becomes a just and wise ruler. During his reign, a mysterious child named Berme is found inside a sacred well within the forest of the Kantara tribe. As time passes, Rajashekara’s son is crowned king, but like his grandfather, he too descends into madness.

The central conflict of the film revolves around the battle between the new king and Berme fight over the land of the Kantara tribe.

While rich in action and spectacle, the film also continues the saga of man’s relationship with nature and the divine.

In addition to Rishab and Jayaram, the film stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Pramod Shetty, Naveen D. Padil, Rakesh Poojari, Prakash Thuminad, and many more in key roles.

