6 Kalyani Priyadarshan movies to watch on OTT: Bro Daddy to Sesham Mike-il Fathima

Kalyani Priyadarshan is one of the most sought-after actresses in South Indian cinema. Her charming screen presence and effortless performances have won hearts and made her a fan favorite. Daughter of acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, she has steadily built her own identity across Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films.

From heart-warming romances to stylish action dramas, her filmography offers something for every kind of viewer. We have curated a list of Kalyani Priyadarshan movies you can stream on OTT platforms right now.

1. Thallumaala

OTT Platform – Netflix

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays a social media blogger in the film who falls in love with Waseem, played by Tovino Thomas. Both of them are set to get married soon, but because of Waseem’s past fights and grudges with friends, their marriage is in trouble.

2. Bro Daddy

OTT Platform – JioHotstar

Eesho John, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is in a live-in relationship with Anna, played by Kalyani Priyadarshan. Their families have been close friends and expect the two to get married. But Anna is pregnant, and these two are hiding that from their families. The story follows how they navigate this situation, deal with family expectations, and eventually reveal the truth.

3. Maanaadu

OTT Platform - Sony LIV

Maanaadu is a time-travel story that is set on a cat-and-mouse race between the antagonist and the protagonist. They are stuck in a loop that takes them back to the same situation after a certain event in the movie. The protagonist and antagonist retain the memory from the previous loop and play a mind game.

4. Hridayam

OTT Platform – JioHostar

The story is about a boy who enters the first year of engineering college in Chennai. The film captures his youthful days, ranging from ragging to love at first sight. As he moves from college life to the next phase, we see how he changes, learns, and comes to terms with life.

5. Sesham Mike-il Fathima

OTT Platform – Netflix

Sesham Mike-il Fathima revolves around Fathima, a spirited young woman from Malappuram who dreams of becoming a football commentator in a male-dominated field. Despite facing social and family pressures, she pursues her passion with determination, proving her talent and breaking stereotypes along the way.

6. Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira

OTT Platform – Netflix

Aby and Nidhi are engaged and set to marry, but things take an ugly turn when Aby meets with an accident and slips into a coma. After more than 300 days, he wakes up, and that’s when unexpected truths, quirky complications, past hurts, and strange memories start surfacing.