Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born stills – Kim Tae Ri’s darkest hour unfolds in stormy sea scene, capturing her inner turmoil; SEE PICS

Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born is an ongoing South Korean series that has released a brand new poster ahead of its grand premiere. Starring Kim Tae Ri in the leading role, the story revolves around a girl who dreams of becoming a theater actress. Set in the 1950s, the show will offer a unique take on displaying the hardships of a woman during that time.

On November 9, 2024, the production team of Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born released several stills ahead of the upcoming new episode. In newly released stills Kim Tae Ri as Jeong Nyeon strides into a stormy, gray sea, her face marked with despair. She fearlessly wades through the crashing waves, entirely alone. Her tear-reddened eyes stare blankly at the endless expanse before her, her expression hauntingly hollow.

In the previous episode of the drama, Jeong Nyeon faced the risk of losing her singing career after falling into Hye Rang’s trap. Pushing herself too hard for an audition, she lost her voice and ultimately collapsed on stage, coughing up blood.

On the other hand, Ok Kyung holds an urgent, impromptu press conference at a restaurant rather than a broadcast station, newspaper office, or theater, despite being the era's most popular traditional theater actor. Her grave expression and solemn gaze, as she addresses reporters, hint at a serious matter.

Adapted from the webtoon Jeong Nyeon written by Seo Irae and illustrated by Namon, the story is set in 1956 post-war Korea. The plot follows Jeong Nyeon, a young woman from Mokpo with no money or formal education but blessed with a natural talent for singing. Determined to make a name for herself, she dreams of joining a women’s traditional theater company and rising to fame.

Apart from Kim Tae Ri, other stars of the show include Shin Ye Eun, Ra Mi Ran, Jung Eun Chae, Kim Yoon Hye, Woo Davi, Hyun Seung Hee, Lee Se Young, Jung Ra El, Jo Ah Young, and more.

