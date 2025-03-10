Jinny’s Kitchen’s Lee Seo Jin reveals why he’s given up on marriage and kids: ‘You can't have everything’

Veteran actor Lee Seo Jin, famous for Jinny's Kitchen, has made a candid revelation about his views on marriage, sharing that he has completely let go of the idea. In a recent appearance on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun on March 8, Lee joined fellow celebrities Kim Kwang Gyu and Ji Seok Jin in an honest conversation about relationships, marriage, and what happiness means to them. While discussing their personal experiences, Lee Seo Jin openly admitted that he no longer sees marriage in his future and has come to terms with his life as a single man.

During the conversation, the hosts asked Lee Seo Jin if he ever felt unhappy living without a partner. He responded with confidence, dismissing the idea that being single equates to being lonely. “Do I look unhappy?” he asked with a smile. “I actually enjoy being alone and feel grateful for my life,” he shared as quoted by AllKpop. He went on to explain that while society often portrays marriage as a necessary part of happiness, he has found fulfillment in other ways. “I've experienced a lot of happiness in other aspects of life, so I think it's okay to let go of marriage. You can't have everything.”

Lee Seo Jin acknowledged that while marriage and having children come with their own set of joys, he has chosen to prioritize his personal freedom. He recognized that while he enjoys the freedom to travel and live life on his own terms, he is also aware that he will miss out on the joy that comes from having a family. “People say the joy of having children is the greatest, but I don’t think I’ll ever experience that,” he admitted. Despite this, he made it clear that he has no regrets.

Furthermore, during the conversation, Lee Seo Jin and his co-stars shared a lighthearted moment when talking about matchmaking services. Kim Kwang Gyu recalled a time when he jokingly asked a matchmaking company to rank him based on his eligibility. After some hesitation, the company rated him as a D-grade. Kim, intrigued by the rankings, inquired about Lee Seo Jin’s standing, only to receive an unexpected response stating that he was beyond classification.

And when asked about Lee’s ideal type, he simply replied, “I don’t have one. I’m not even thinking about marriage right now. If something happens, it happens, but at this point, I don’t see it in my future.” He wrapped up the conversation with a witty remark that left everyone laughing: “A car accident might happen, but love won’t.”