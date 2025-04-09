Jun Hyun Moo finally breaks silence on drunken livestream with BoA; admits it was ‘wrong' to mention Park Na Rae

Jun Hyun Moo has finally addressed the controversy surrounding his recent Instagram Live with singer BoA, which sparked widespread backlash among netizens for its tone and content. The broadcast, which took place on a Saturday evening, saw both personalities engaging in casual conversation, but some of their behavior and remarks about Park Na Rae left viewers uncomfortable and drew harsh criticism online.

Advertisement

The specific remark where BoA said Jun Hyun Moo was "too good" for Park Na Rae became the focal point of the backlash.

While BoA promptly issued an apology the day after the livestream, acknowledging her part in the incident and expressing regret over the unexpected turn of events, many were puzzled and frustrated by Jun Hyun Moo’s silence. For days, netizens flooded online forums and social media platforms with calls for him to speak up and take accountability for his actions, especially for bringing up fellow TV personality Park Na Rae during the livestream in a way that was deemed inappropriate and unnecessary.

On April 9, Jun Hyun Moo finally broke his silence and posted an apology on his Instagram. In the statement, he openly acknowledged his mistakes, admitting that it was wrong of him to mention Park Na Rae, who was not involved in the broadcast, without her consent. He also addressed concerns about his behavior during the live, stating that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time, which impaired his judgment.

Advertisement

As quoted by Koreaboo, "I apologize for the delay in my official apology regarding the Instagram Live broadcast last Saturday. During the live, I mentioned Na Rae unexpectedly, and I immediately expressed my apology to her after the broadcast. I want to once again thank Na Rae for understanding and being generous, even in a situation where she could have been uncomfortable,” he wrote.

Jun further added, “It was wrong of me to mention someone without their presence on the broadcast, and it was also careless of me to conduct the live broadcast while under the influence of alcohol. I sincerely apologize to everyone who felt uncomfortable because of this incident. I will be more considerate and cherish those close to me. I will reflect on my actions.”

His apology appears to have eased some of the public’s anger, with many netizens responding positively to the tone and sincerity of the message. Comments on his post and trending discussions online show a shift in perception, with some praising him for owning up to the controversy and expressing remorse without making excuses.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BoA’s earlier apology continues to receive mixed reactions, with some defending the singer while others remain disappointed. As for Park Na Rae, she has not made any public statement regarding the incident, but fans are relieved that Jun Hyun Moo acknowledged her name being dragged unnecessarily into the spotlight.

ALSO READ: BoA apologizes to Park Na Rae and reacts to 'immature' actions during live with Jun Hyun Moo; know what happened