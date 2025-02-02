Karla Sofia Gascon's racism against BTS resurfaces; Emilia Pérez actress deletes X account after controversial move

In the wake of the current issue of the Italian radio show host's’ alleged insult of BTS' Jin, fans started digging up other hateful comments for the South Korean boy band by celebrities. While doing so, they came across an old tweet by Emilia Pérez actress, Karla Sofía Gascón. The now-deleted tweet sparked heavy backlash from BTS ARMY, leading to her formal apology and deactivation of her X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Oscar-nominated transgender actress was frustrated by the fact that every time she tried looking for important news on Twitter, she got lost amidst numerous BTS-related posts. She took to X to write about this. However, it was not the part that led to the intense criticism by BTS ARMYs. The next part was the most demeaning portion of the tweet. Karla Sofía Gascón called the boy band members "Chinese people from BTS" and also used curse words. Read the full translation of the Spanish tweet here:

As per her, BTS' label managers were using tragic news hashtags in their posts for the sake of "publicity" and were "remorseless" about it. Following the resurfacing of the old tweet, she received heavy backlash. Angered fans said that she doesn't deserve the fame she got when she has problematic opinions like that. One of them wrote on X, "What's the point of having so many awards if you're not worth it as a person?" They used hashtags like "Stop Asian Hate" and "Respect BTS" in the posts about the incident.

Advertisement

Following that, the Emilia Pérez actress issued an official apology through the publication Variety. She didn't mention the BTS issue in the statement but instead referred to the reason for apologizing as "past social media posts that have caused hurt." She talked of understanding people's sufferings as she herself belongs to a marginalized community and said she was "deeply sorry" for her act. However, the hate comments didn't stop and she had to eventually deactivate her X account. The reason for that was the suffering of her family, owing to her online backlash, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.