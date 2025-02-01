Why Did Emilia Pérez’s Karla Sofía Gascón Delete Her X Account? Actress Speaks Out Amid Controversy

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of abuse, harassment, and hate crime.

Karla Sofía Gascón created headlines after suddenly deleting her X (formally Twitter) account. On January 31, the Emilia Pérez actress shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter, explaining why she opted out of the social media platform for good.

In the statement, she issued an apology for her old offensive tweets, which prompted netizens to send her death threats. "I'm sorry, but I can no longer allow this campaign of hate and misinformation to affect me and my family," she wrote in the statement, justifying her decision.

The actress revealed that she has been at the receiving end of several death threats, abuse, and harassment to the point of exhaustion. Gascón stated that she has a daughter to protect, whom she madly loves and who supports her every decision.

The openly transgender actress met now-wife Marisa Gutiérrez when they were teenagers and now share a daughter, Victoria, whom they welcomed in 2011.

"I have defended each and every one of the minorities in this world," she claimed in the statement. She allegedly supported events that were against racism, freedom of religion, or homophobia and criticized the "hypocrisy" that lies underneath them.

Gascón further apologized for any pain or hurt she might have caused with her words. In her new statement to the same outlet, she again begged for forgiveness for the tweets she admitted to having made due to ignorance.

"I am a human being who also made, makes, and will make mistakes from which I will learn. I am not perfect," she added. The apology came after journalist Sarah Hagi shared screenshots of the actress's now-deleted tweets, which allegedly focused on Muslin culture, George Floyd, and diversity, to name a few.

Gascón is nominated for Best Actress at this year's Oscars for her performance in Emilia Pérez. In the musical thriller, she played a transgender character both before and after the gender transition, earning her accolades for her versatility.