Kim Jae Won joins Yumi’s Cells Season 3 as male lead opposite Kim Go Eun; know details about his character

After months of speculation and anticipation, the hit K-drama Yumi’s Cells has finally found its new male lead for the upcoming third season. It’s none other than rising actor Kim Jae Won. The actor is set to bring to life the character of Shin Soon Rok. He is a pivotal figure who will stir things up in Yumi’s heart and breathe new energy into her once-quiet inner world.

Yumi’s Cells, which made waves with its first two seasons, is based on the popular webtoon of the same name. The story cleverly brings live-action and animation together to explore the emotional and psychological landscape of its heroine, Yumi. The animated ‘cells’ represent her different emotions, thoughts, and instincts.

In the upcoming third season, Kim Go Eun reprises her role as Yumi. She now transformed from a humble office worker into a best-selling romance novelist. Though she’s reached a professional high point and is enjoying public recognition for her writing, Yumi's love life remains far from perfect. Her inner cell village, once bustling with energy, has grown silent and uneventful following her past heartbreaks. That changes with the arrival of Soon Rok, a new editor at her publishing company.

Shin Soon Rok, played by Kim Jae Won, is described as a logical and soft-spoken individual with a calm presence. He is the kind of person who values routine and keeps his emotions under control. But behind his cool and collected exterior lies a hidden warmth that gradually reveals itself through his interactions with Yumi. His unexpected charm and quiet sincerity slowly awaken Yumi’s long-dormant feelings and offer a gentle, healing kind of love.

The previous two seasons were filled with emotional ups and downs, heartbreak, and dramatic breakups. However, Season 3 is shaping up to be a story about quiet growth, emotional maturity, and the slow blooming of affection between two very different people.

Speaking about his casting, Kim Jae Won expressed both enthusiasm and gratitude about joining such a well-loved project. He added that he’s committed to portraying the character of Soon Rok with care and sincerity. He also conveyed appreciation for the support the series has received and hoped viewers would continue to show love for the upcoming season.

Moreover, Yumi’s Cells Season 3 is set to premiere in the first half of 2026. With a fresh storyline and a promising new male lead, the upcoming season is set to capture viewers’ attention. The return of Kim Go Eun and her cells also hints at an emotional and satisfying continuation of Yumi’s story.

