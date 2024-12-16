Kim Nam Gil’s Fiery Priest season 2 reschedules finale date to December 27 due to SBS Drama Awards 2024

The Fiery Priest is a South Korean K-drama series that came back to the screens with its second season. The lead actor of the show, Kim Nam Gil, will be reprising his role as a feisty man of god who solves crimes. However, after many episodes, the finale of the series is finally set to air, but the date has been rescheduled.

On December 14, 2024, the production team, SBS, announced on December 16 that the Friday-Saturday drama The Fiery Priest 2 will not air on December 21, 2024, and will conclude with its final episode on December 27, 2024. The cancellation on December 21, 2024, is due to the live broadcast of the 2024 SBS Drama Awards, scheduled to air at 8:35 PM KST.

Episode 11 of The Fiery Priest 2 will air on December 20, 2024, at 10 PM KST, with the final episode set to premiere on December 27, 2024.

The Fiery Priest 2

Kim Nam Gil steps into the role of Kim Hae Il, a hot-tempered priest with a knack for solving crimes as an ex-NIS agent. Kim Sung Kyun, who will be playing the character of Goo Dae Young, is clumsy and a pushover but extremely dedicated to his work. Honey Lee or Lee Ha Nee will also be returning to play Park Kyung Sun, who is a corrupt prosecutor who changed her ways in the first season.

The new season also includes a new face, BIBI, the South Korean singer. She will be taking up the role of Goo Ja Young, who is a narcotics detective and is extremely passionate about her work.

Director Park Bo Ram and screenwriter Park Jae Bum, who worked together on the show's first season, will also return for the second part. Their previous collaboration resulted in a nationwide viewership of 24 percent, recorded by Nielsen Korea. It is expected that their partnership will provide the same popularity for the new season as well.

Each new episode will have a Friday-Saturday release at 10 PM KST on the South Korean network SBS.

