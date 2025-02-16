Kim Sae Ron death: Actress wrapped filming for last film Guitar Man before tragic passing; here's what we know

Trigger Warning: Mention of death

Kim Sae Ron passed away at the age of 24 on February 16 after being found unconscious at her Seoul home by a friend, who called the police when the actress did not show up for a pre-arranged meeting. Her cause of death is still under investigation. While the public mourns the loss of a talented actress, it has now been revealed that she remained kind until the end.

Her final project, Guitar Man, a music film also starring Lee Sun Jung, reportedly wrapped filming in November 2024. Kim Sae Ron was first spotted participating in the shoot in October of the same year. The film is currently in post-production, and it appears that she completed her role in the project. After the departure of director Shin Jae Ho, a new director was brought in for the film in October. The project was supported by lead vocalist Lee Sun Jung of the Lee Sun Jung Band, who not only acted in the film but also served as its investor and producer.

Guitar Man tells the story of an underground band called Volcano, which is joined by a genius guitarist. In November 2024, Kim Sae Ron's team confirmed her participation in the project, marking her return to the acting industry after her DUI incident in May 2022, which led to an indefinite break from acting.

Advertisement

Among her other projects, some of Kim Sae Ron's scenes from Bloodhounds were edited out, and she withdrew from the K-drama Trolley. She had also considered participating in a musical but ultimately dropped the plan, citing health issues.

So far, there has been no confirmation regarding the release date of Guitar Man, leaving it uncertain when Kim Sae Ron's final project will be released to the public.