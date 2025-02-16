Kim Sae Ron death: Source reveals actor changed name to Kim Ah Im before demise; know about plans to start fresh

Warning: Mention of death

South Korean actor Kim Sae Ron was found dead at her Seoul home on February 16 by a friend. As per reports, police received a call about her being unconscious as a friend came to check on her after the 24-year-old failed to appear at a pre-decided meeting. They confirmed her demise and are investigating the cause of death. In the wake of her demise, a source close to the actress has stepped forward to share her plans for starting anew after the drunk driving incident in 2022.

According to a report by EDaily, the acquaintance met Kim Sae Ron at the end of 2024 and was told her plans to change her career path after halting her acting journey due to the backlash she faced after the DUI. The insider shared a piece of shocking news that the now-late actor had recently changed her name to Kim Ah Im.

It was further revealed that Kim Sae Ron was discussing opening a cafe. This follows a TV Daily report of her being spotted working as a café manager in July 2024, where she was said to have been positively managing the counter and overseeing operations. Her plan to launch a coffee shop with acquaintances was to be followed by a return to the entertainment industry, from which she had taken a break since May 2022. The source also expressed extreme sadness over learning about her sudden death and was unable to believe it.

Despite attempts to return to social media and share parts of her life with the world again, Kim Sae Ron continued to be at the receiving end of fury post her drunk driving incident near Cheongdam-dong in Seoul, which damaged a transformer and guard rail, causing trouble to the public, including a power outage to shop owners nearby. The backlash got fiercer as people learned about her unwillingness to take a breathalyzer test. She had her license revoked and was asked to pay a fine of 20 million KRW.