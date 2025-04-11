Kim Sae Ron’s family reacts to claims of publicly ‘kissing’ secret boyfriend and NOT Kim Soo Hyun in 2019

YouTuber Lee Jin Ho stirred controversy once again on April 9, by uploading a new video centered around the late actress Kim Sae Ron, despite a court-imposed legal ban that prohibits him from discussing or posting content related to her. His latest video, which runs over 12 minutes, reignited public debate and criticism, as it introduced fresh allegations and contradictory evidence regarding Kim Sae Ron's previously stated romantic history, particularly her claims about having dated actor Kim Soo Hyun.

In the video, Lee Jin Ho alleged that Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun were not in a relationship during the period she claimed. Instead, he claimed both were romantically involved with other people. According to his narrative, Kim Soo Hyun was in a committed, long-term relationship that began in 2016 and lasted until the end of his military service in 2019.

At the same time, Lee Jin Ho alleged that Kim Sae Ron had been in multiple relationships of her own, starting from her high school years and continuing through her university life. These assertions directly oppose Kim Sae Ron family’s previous statements, in which they claimed that she had dated Kim Soo Hyun for six years, beginning when she was a minor.

In an attempt to back his claims, the former journalist-turned-YouTuber presented what he referred to as “decisive visual evidence.” He revealed a series of blurred video clips, which allegedly show Kim Sae Ron walking hand in hand with a man. One of the videos even appears to depict the two sharing a kiss.

According to Lee Jin Ho, the metadata embedded in the footage indicates that it was filmed on May 27, 2019, implying that Kim Sae Ron was romantically involved with someone else during the timeline she associated with Kim Soo Hyun. He argued that this directly undermines her claims of having been in a long-term relationship with the actor during that time. Meanwhile, online speculation has surfaced suggesting that the solo artist referred to as 'ex-boyfriend' by Lee Jin Ho in connection to the late actress may be WOODZ (Jo Seung Youn).

The following day, on April 10, Kim Sae Ron’s family issued an official response to the accusations through a report by Sports Kyunghyang. They denied the claims outright, stating that the person Kim Sae Ron was with on May 27, 2019, was not a boyfriend but a female friend. The family added that Kim Sae Ron had called her mother before 1 a.m. that night, which they claim helps verify the timeline of her activities and proves she was not engaging in a secret relationship.

Furthermore, the family revealed that Kim Sae Ron’s mobile phone still contains multiple photos and video clips taken on that same evening, which align with their version of events. These digital records, they say, offer verifiable proof that Lee Jin Ho's allegations are baseless and misleading. The family also clarified that during that time, Kim Sae Ron was actively filming the web drama Love Playlist Season 4, which aired between June and July 2019, suggesting that her busy schedule made it improbable for her to be openly dating at the time.

This incident marks yet another development in the ongoing tension between Lee Jin Ho and Kim Sae Ron’s family. Just last month, the actress’s relatives filed a lawsuit against the YouTuber, accusing him of defamation and invasion of privacy. That legal action led to a court ruling that prohibited him from creating or distributing further content related to Kim Sae Ron. Despite the ruling, Lee Jin Ho has upload the video addressing the situation.

As of now, there has been no statement from Kim Soo Hyun or his agency regarding the allegations raised in the latest video. Meanwhile, netizens remain divided. While some believe Lee Jin Ho is acting out of personal vendetta or for attention, others continue to await further proof, as both sides present conflicting narratives backed by selective digital evidence.

