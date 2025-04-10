Linguistic report reveals if Kim Soo Hyun wrote 'want to hold you' message to Kim Sae Ron in 2016: 'High probability...'

Kim Soo Hyun is leaving no stone unturned in proving his innocence and clearing his image of ‘dating minor’ Kim Sae Ron. From stepping into the spotlight at a press conference to clarify he never dated Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor, to boldly dismissing the so-called evidence shared by Garosero as fabricated—Kim Soo Hyun is doing everything in his power to clear his name.

So, what did the findings reveal? According to the Trubaum Research Center, the Author Identification Assessment results indicate “strategically significant differences” in linguistic patterns between the 2016 messages and Kim Soo Hyun’s verified texts from 2025. The analysis is based on syntax, word placement, vocabulary usage, and letter formatting. Analysis suggests 95 per cent certainty Kim Soo Hyun is not the author of the 2016 message sent to high school student Kim Sae Ron.

In a decisive move to further prove his innocence, Kim Soo Hyun has now enlisted the help of Author Identification Assessment experts. Their mission? To verify the authenticity of the alleged 2016 text messages shared by the Garosero Institute, particularly the controversial ones reading “I want to sleep with you” "When can I Hold you" and “hugs and kisses,” allegedly sent to 16-year-old Kim Sae Ron.

On the other hand, messages exchanged between Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron in 2018, which were provided by Kim’s legal team, showed no significant strategic differences. The probability that these messages were authored by Kim Soo Hyun stands at 92 percent. This new evidence directly counters Garosero’s previous claims, which alleged that Kim Soo Hyun was romantically involved with Kim Sae Ron—then a minor—back in 2016. Netizens had long questioned the credibility of the supposed text messages from that year, and now, there’s expert-backed reason to doubt them.

Earlier, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, issued a detailed statement denying any romantic involvement between Kim and Sae Ron during her minor years. The agency also accused Garosero of spreading baseless rumors.

With the linguistic authentication now backing Kim Soo Hyun’s stance, the ball is in YouTube channel Garosero’s court. Will they respond with more "alleged" evidence? Or will Kim Sae Ron’s family step in with a statement of their own? One thing’s for sure—this story is far from over.

