Kim Soo Hyun wanted to 'hug and kiss' minor Kim Sae Ron in intimate texts from June 2016; Report

The controversies surrounding the relationship between Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun are still going strong. What started as dating rumors has now grown into a significant scandal that is receiving a lot of public and media attention. The ongoing controversy was exacerbated on March 27, 2025, by fresh revelations. The grieving family of Kim Sae Ron's lawyer, Bu Ji Seok, spoke to the media in Seoul's Seocho-gu. Intimate text exchanges between the Queen of Tears actor and then-minor Kim Sae Ron from June 2016 were revealed during the conference. There was a noticeable sexual tension between the two, and the messages contained loving expressions like "Hugs" and "Kisses."

A screenshot of the conversation showed Kim Sae Ron saying, "You never wake up," to which Kim Soo Hyun responded, "Yeah, I wouldn’t know, even if you kissed me." Kim Sae Ron replied, "So you wouldn’t notice even if I did it a few times. Yay." Kim Soo Hyun (KSH): "When can I hold you and fall asleep? I think I’d be able to sleep well then." Kim Sae Ron (KSR): "Yeah, I’ll let you do that." (translation as per Koreaboo)

The most alarming part of the conversation was when 16-year-old Kim Sae Ron was asked by Kim Soo Hyun how long it would take for them to have a s*xu*l relationship. "Will it take about a year?" asked Kim Soo Hyun, to which Kim Sae Ron replied, "Maybe."

KSR: "A year is a long time, you know. However, three?" KSH: "You believe that a year is excessively long? Then six months?" Kim Sae Ron explained that she would only get intimate when she was at ease, saying, "I'll do it when I want to. No promises.

These recently leaked messages provide an expanded view of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's relationship dynamic and indicate a closer bond between them.