WOODZ’s agency responds to dating rumors with Kim Sae Ron amid Kim Soo Hyun controversy

WOODZ, who is currently serving in the military, has been dragged into Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron's dating scandal.

The singer's agency, EDAM Entertainment, has addressed the swirling rumors about his alleged romantic involvement with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. In a statement issued to several media outlets, including Xportnews, EDAM Entertainment, the agency managing WOODZ (real name Cho Seung Youn), stated that they are unable to verify the claims about his personal life. "It is a private matter, and we cannot confirm it."

The dating rumors began to circulate after netizens pointed out several "clues," such as WOODZ's likes on Kim Sae Ron’s social media posts, a coffee truck she supposedly sent to his filming set, and various photos of the two together. Despite the rising attention, both WOODZ and his agency have been careful to maintain privacy, reiterating that it is a personal matter.

These rumors emerged following an episode of Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun's dating controversy. YouTube channel Garosero and Kim Sae Ron's family publicly claimed that she was involved in a relationship with actor Kim Soo Hyun from 2015, when she was still a minor, until July 2021. This claim has added another layer of media attention, especially since Kim Soo Hyun has kept his private life out of the spotlight. Kim Soo Hyun denied the minor dating rumor during a press conference on March 31, 2025.

Even his agency released a statement confirming that the actors were in a relationship, but for one year, and only when Kim Sae Ron was an adult. Garosero revealed several text images and has even blamed Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, for manipulating stock prices. The agency has since responded and refuted these claims.

As speculation grows around both WOODZ and Kim Soo Hyun, the entertainment industry faces renewed scrutiny over the line between public and private lives. EDAM Entertainment's measured response highlights the difficulty of navigating personal matters in such a high-profile environment, where public curiosity often clashes with the right to privacy.

WOODZ, currently serving his mandatory military service and is expected to be discharged on July 21, 2025.

