Korean Dramas Releasing in June 2023

Whether you like intense thrillers, light-hearted romantic dramas, or Korean dramas with an exhilarating supernatural plot, June has to be one of the most exciting month of 2023. Right from the highly anticipated Netflix original titled Bloodhounds and Amazon Prime Video’s House with a Yard to the suspense thriller Lies Hidden in My Garden, we have curated a perfect list for anyone who’s eager to stay updated regarding the K-dramas releasing in June 2023.

So what are you waiting for, scroll to fill your watchlist with the best recommendations through an all-inclusive list of K-Dramas releasing in June 2023.

13 best K-Dramas Releasing in June 2023

1. Bloodhounds

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Action, Crime, Drama Star Cast: Woo Do Hwan, Si Won Choi, Park Sung Woong

Woo Do Hwan, Si Won Choi, Park Sung Woong Director: Joo Hwan Kim

Joo Hwan Kim Writer: Joo Hwan Kim

Joo Hwan Kim Number of episodes: 8

8 Date of release: June 9, 2023

June 9, 2023 Network/Where to watch: Netflix

When it comes to action K-dramas releasing in June 2023, Bloodhounds certainly tops the list. The upcoming action crime drama features the best of performances by Woo Do Hwan previously seen in The King: Eternal Monarch; Huh Joon Ho previously seen in Kingdom; Si Won Choi of Revolutionary Love; Lee Sang Yi previously seen in Prison Playbook; and Park Sung Woong previously seen in Snowdrop, among several others. The eight-episode show is directed and written by Joo Hwan Kim. The plot of the show is based on a webtoon also titled Bloodhounds. Watch the show to witness the tale of boxers, righteousness, revenge, and power-hungry affluent people. The show will stream on Netflix from June 9, 2023.

2. King the Land

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Star Cast: Lee Jun Ho, Im Yoon Ah

Lee Jun Ho, Im Yoon Ah Director: Im Hyun Wook

Im Hyun Wook Writer: Choi Rom

Choi Rom Number of episodes: 16

16 Date of release: June 17, 2023

June 17, 2023 Network/Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

Another show that’s coming up in June 2023, is King the Land. Directed by Im Hyun Wook and written by Choi Rom, this 16-episode show features the best of Lee Jun Ho previously seen in Confession along with Im Yoon Ah previously seen in Love Rain. The upcoming romantic comedy revolves around the tale of a chaebol family heir and a family’s hotel employee. Watch the show to witness how they fall in love despite their differences. The JTBC K-drama is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 17, 2023.

3. See You in My 19th Life

Genre: Fantasy, Romance

Fantasy, Romance Star Cast: Shin Hye Sun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ha Yoon Kyung, Ahn Dong Goo

Shin Hye Sun, Ahn Bo Hyun, Ha Yoon Kyung, Ahn Dong Goo Director: Lee Na Jung

Lee Na Jung Writer: Choi Young Lim

Choi Young Lim Number of episodes: 12

12 Date of release: June 17, 2023

June 17, 2023 Network/Where to watch: tvN, Netflix

See You in My 19th Life is another upcoming romantic Korean drama we are super excited about. The show stars Korean actors including Shin Hye Sun previously seen in Mr.Queen and Ahn Bo Hyun previously seen in My Name. Watch the show to witness the tale of Ban Ji Eum played by Shin Hye Sun. Interestingly, Ban Ji Eum has a superpower where she remembers everything about her thousand past lives. Not just that, she particularly remembers how she died in her eighteenth life and more exhilarating details about her nineteenth life. The 12-episode K-drama is all set to premiere on Netflix on June 17, 2023.

4. Lies Hidden in My Garden

Also Known as: House with a Yard

House with a Yard Genre: Drama, Suspense, Thriller

Drama, Suspense, Thriller Star Cast: Kim Tae Hee, Im Ji Yeon, Kim Sung Oh, Choi Hae Rim

Kim Tae Hee, Im Ji Yeon, Kim Sung Oh, Choi Hae Rim Director: Jung Ji Hyun

Jung Ji Hyun Writer: Kim Jin-Young (novel), Ji A-Ni

Kim Jin-Young (novel), Ji A-Ni Number of episodes: 8

8 Date of release: June 19, 2023

June 19, 2023 Network/Where to watch: ENA, Amazon Prime

Lies Hidden in My Garden also known as House with a Yard is another highly awaited K-drama that’s coming up in June of 2023. The show features one of the top actors including Kim Tae Hee, Im Ji Yeon, Kim Sung Oh, and Choi Hae Rim among several others. This upcoming suspense thriller is based on Kim Jin Young’s novel and is directed by Jung Ji Hyun. Watch the 8-episode show on Netflix to witness the tale of Joo Ran, a rich doctor’s wife, and Sang-eun who’s married to a destitute abusive husband. The show will stream from the 19th of June 2023.

5. The Devil

Also Known as: Aggwi, The Demon, Revenant

Aggwi, The Demon, Revenant Genre: Horror , Drama

Horror Drama Star Cast: Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se, Hong Kyung

Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se, Hong Kyung Director: Lee Jung Lim

Lee Jung Lim Writer: Kim Eun Hee

Kim Eun Hee Number of episodes: 12

12 Date of release: June 23, 2023

June 23, 2023 Network/Where to watch: SBS, Disney Plus Hotstar

Another K-drama releasing in June 2023, that has got us excited is The Devil. The upcoming horror drama is directed by Lee Jung Lim and written by Kim Eun Hee. Moreover, the show stars Korean actors including Kim Tae Ri previously seen in Twenty-five Twenty-One, Oh Jung Se previously seen in It’s Okay Not to Be Okay, and Hong Kyung among others. When it comes to the plot of the horror drama, The Devil features the story of Ku San-Young played by Kim Tae-Ri who is possessed by a devil probably due to one of the items or keepsakes left for her by her late father. The show will definitely keep you on the edge of your seats. It is all set to premiere on June 23, 2023.

6. Heartbeat

Genre: Fantasy, Drama

Fantasy, Drama Star Cast: Taecyeon, Won Ji An, Park Kang Hyun, Yoon So Hee, Yoon Byung Hee, Ko Kyu Pil, Kim In Kwon

Taecyeon, Won Ji An, Park Kang Hyun, Yoon So Hee, Yoon Byung Hee, Ko Kyu Pil, Kim In Kwon Director: Lee Hyun Seok, Lee Min Soo

Lee Hyun Seok, Lee Min Soo Writer: Kim Ha Na, Jung Seung Joo

Kim Ha Na, Jung Seung Joo Date of release: June 26, 2023

June 26, 2023 Network/Where to watch: KBS2

If you like vampire-based tales, this upcoming K-drama is for you. Featuring the best of Taecyeon, Won Ji An, Park Kang Hyun, Yoon So Hee, Yoon Byung Hee, Ko Kyu Pil, and Kim In Kwon among several others, this fantasy drama is written by Kim Ha Na, Jung Seung Joo, and directed by Lee Hyun Seok, Lee Min-Soo. The show features a story of a semi-human and semi-vampire who desperately wants to become a complete human. The KBS2 show is all set to release on June 26, 2023.

7. Numbers

Genre: Drama

Drama Star Cast: Kim Myung Soo, Choi Jin Hyuk, Choi Min Soo, Yeon Woo

Kim Myung Soo, Choi Jin Hyuk, Choi Min Soo, Yeon Woo Director: Kim Chil Bong

Kim Chil Bong Writer: Jung An, Oh Hye Seok

Jung An, Oh Hye Seok Number of episodes: 12

12 Date of release: June 23, 2023

June 23, 2023 Network/Where to watch: MBC TV, Viki

We highly recommend you be on the lookout for the release of Kim Myung Soo, Choi Jin Hyuk, Choi Min Soo, and Yeon Woo starrer Korean drama titled Numbers. The show is directed by Kim Chil Bong and written by Jung An and Oh Hye Seok. The 12-episode show features an office drama showcasing a tale of a skillful employee working in a pretty corrupt system.The show is all set to release on June 23, 2023.

8. Sound Candy

Genre: Drama

Star Cast: Choi Yoo Jung, Kim Jong Hyeon, Lee Han Jun, Baek Seo Hoo

Choi Yoo Jung, Kim Jong Hyeon, Lee Han Jun, Baek Seo Hoo Director: Kang Hee Ju

Kang Hee Ju Writer: Kim Eun Ye

Kim Eun Ye Number of episodes: 10

10 Date of release: June 03, 2023

June 03, 2023 Network/Where to watch: TVING

We highly recommend watching Sound Candy as soon as it releases. The show features the best performances by Choi Yoo Jung previously seen in Idol Fever and Kim Jong Hyun previously seen in Kiss in the Beginning. The plot of the show revolves around a tale of a young group of people and how they visit Jeju Island and discover the real meaning of love. The TVING show is expected to have 10 episodes and is all set to release on June 3, 2023.

9. The Villain of Romance

Also Known as: Romance Villain

Romance Villain Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Star Cast: Baro, Ha Seung Ri, Bong Tae Gyu

Baro, Ha Seung Ri, Bong Tae Gyu Number of episodes: 10

10 Date of release: June 05, 2023

June 05, 2023 Network/Where to watch: Rakuten Viki

Titled as, The Villain of Romance or Romance Villain, this 10-episode show is another Korean Krana we are definitely excited about. The coming-of-age show features the best of stars including Cha Sun Woo previously seen in Kiss in the Beginning along with Ha Seung Ri who was previously seen in Sunny Again Tomorrow. When it comes to the plot, the K-drama features a tale of two college students and how they find love. The show will be available on Rakuten Viki from June 5, 2023.

10. Mrs. Durian

Also known as: The Fairy Durian, Lady Durian

The Fairy Durian, Lady Durian Genre: Drama, Fantasy

Drama, Fantasy Star Cast: Park Joo Mi, Choi Myung Gil, Kim Min Joon, Han Da Gam, Jeon Noh Min

Park Joo Mi, Choi Myung Gil, Kim Min Joon, Han Da Gam, Jeon Noh Min Director: Shin Woo Cheol

Shin Woo Cheol Writer: Im Sung Han

Im Sung Han Number of episodes: 16

16 Date of release: June 24, 2023

June 24, 2023 Network/Where to watch: TV Chosun

This June, we are excited for the release of Mrs. Durian, also known as Lady Durian or The Fairy Durian. The show is a time-travel fantasy drama that features the best of romance. We can’t wait for the 16-episode show to premiere on June 24, 2023. The Korean show features the best Korean actors including Kim Min Joon previously seen in Someday and Eun Jeong previously seen in Seoul in 1945. The plot of Mrs. Durian features a tale of two mystifying Korean women.

11. Celebrity

Genre: Drama

Drama Star Cast: Park Gyu Young, Kang Min Hyuk, Lee Chung Ah, Lee Dong Gun, and Jun Hyo Seong

Park Gyu Young, Kang Min Hyuk, Lee Chung Ah, Lee Dong Gun, and Jun Hyo Seong Director: Kim Cheol Kyu

Kim Cheol Kyu Writer: Kim Yi Young

Kim Yi Young Number of episodes: 12

12 Date of release: 30 June 2023

30 June 2023 Network/Where to watch: Netflix

Another Netflix show that’s also set to premiere on the 30th of June 2023 is Celebrity, the show features the best of stars including Park Gyu Young, Kang Min Hyuk, Lee Chung Ah, Lee Dong Gun, and Jun Hyo Seong. Directed and written by Kim Cheol Kyu and Kim Yi Young respectively, the show features a story that showcases how social media can win you popularity and money. However, it not only focuses on the glam but shows a glimpse of the ugly side of quick money as well.



12. Mask Girl

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller

Comedy, Drama, Thriller Star Cast: Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Ahn Jae Hong, and Yeom Hye Ran

Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Ahn Jae Hong, and Yeom Hye Ran Director: Kim Yong Hoon

Kim Yong Hoon Writer: Kim Yong Hoon

Kim Yong Hoon Number of episodes: 7

7 Date of release: 30 June 2023

30 June 2023 Network/Where to watch: Netflix

Another K-drama releasing in June 2023 that’s been on our radar is Mask Girl. Featuring the best of stars including Go Hyun Jung, Nana, Ahn Jae Hong, and Yeom Hye Ran, the show is directed and written by Kim Yong Hoon. When it comes to the plot, the story is based on a webtoon also known as Mask Girl that tells an extraordinary tale of an ordinary girl.

13. The Deal

Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Star Cast: Yoo Seung Ho, Kim Dong Hwi, Yoo Su Bin

Yoo Seung Ho, Kim Dong Hwi, Yoo Su Bin Director: Lee Jung-Gon

Lee Jung-Gon Writer: Im Sung Han

Im Sung Han Number of episodes: 20

20 Date of release: June 2023 (TBA)

June 2023 (TBA) Network/Where to watch: Wavve

Starring Yoo Seung Ho, Kim Dong Hwi, and Yoo Su Bin, this 20-episode Korean drama features the story of a high school student who plays soccer. The plot takes an interesting turn with a kidnapping incident which will be iconic to watch. Directed by Lee Jung Fon and written by Im Sung Han, the show is all set to release in June of 2023.

14. The Miracle Brothers

Genre: Drama, Mystery

Drama, Mystery Star Cast: Jung Woo Bae Hyun Sung, Park Yoo Rim, Lee Ki Woo, Oh Man Suk

Jung Woo Bae Hyun Sung, Park Yoo Rim, Lee Ki Woo, Oh Man Suk Director: Park Chan Hong

Park Chan Hong Writer: Kim Ji Woo

Kim Ji Woo Number of episodes: 10

10 Date of release: June 28, 2023

June 28, 2023 Network/Where to watch: JTBC

The Miracle Brothers is another mystery drama, that’s releasing in June 2023 that’s certainly on our radar. The JTBC show is directed by Park Chan Hong and written by Kim Ji Woo and features the best of Korean stars including Jung Woo Bae Hyun Sung, Park Yoo Rim, Lee Ki Woo, and Oh Man Suk among others. The plot of the 10-episode show revolves around a story of an ambitious writer who dreams of becoming a best-selling writer.



With an all-inclusive list of best K-dramas releasing in June 2023, we have tried to add a little something for lovers of all kinds of genres. Right from light-hearted romcoms to intense thrillers, there is a little something for everyone. In fact, whether you like fantasy, romance, or thriller shows that keep you on the edge of your seat, we highly recommend you bookmark this page for the best watchlist of June 2023.

