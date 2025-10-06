Salman Khan and Arpita visit brother Arbaaz Khan’s newborn baby girl at hospital

Celebrity couple Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura Khan recently welcomed their first child together on October 5, 2025. As the duo became proud parents to a baby girl, Arbaaz’s brother, superstar Salman Khan, visited the hospital to bless the newborn. Their sister Arpita Khan was also spotted at the venue.

Salman Khan visits Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan’s baby girl

In a papped video, Salman Khan can be seen arriving at the hospital with full security. The superstar visited his brother and the little one on the evening of October 6. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, Khan exuded his charismatic and dominating presence.

After spending time with the newborn, Salman was seen waving at the paparazzi as he departed from the hospital. Meanwhile, Arpita was spotted in a blue outfit.

Watch the videos feat. Salman Khan and Arpita here:

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan welcomed their baby girl at the P D Hinduja Hospital. The couple arrived at the hospital on October 4, 2025, in preparation for the delivery. They have been happily married for nearly 2 years and tied the knot in December 2025.

Despite ongoing speculations about her pregnancy, the couple officially confirmed the news back in June 2025. This is Sshura’s first child, while Arbaaz has a 22-year-old son, Arhaan, from his previous marriage to Malaika Arora.

Apart from Salman and Arpita, several family members, including their mother, Salma Khan, Arhaan Khan, and others, visited the newborn to offer their blessings.

Salman Khan’s upcoming film

Salman Khan had last starred in the action drama flick Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The story follows Sanjay Rajkot, aka Sikandar, the final heir of a powerful dynasty in Gujarat, who loses his wife after a tragic accident.

In a quest for redemption over his past neglect, Sikandar transforms the lives of three individuals who receive his late wife’s donated organs. How he helps them in life, while dealing with a corrupt politician, forms the crux of the film.

The movie starred Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead and featured an ensemble cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, Jatin Sarna, Sanjay Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, and more in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, Salman Khan is next set to appear in Battle of Galwan. Additionally, he is also speculated to join hands with Patriot director Mahesh Narayanan on an upcoming project.

