Love Next Door star and The Trauma Code actor unite like never before: Jung Hae In, Ha Young's Lovestuck heads into production

Netflix is expanding its K-romance lineup with Lovestuck. It is a quirky romantic comedy featuring beloved actor Jung Hae In and rising star Ha Young in lead roles. The upcoming series will follow an amusing yet emotional story. It begins with amnesia and unravels into an unpredictable love story set in a quiet countryside village famous for its traditional Korean taffy shops.

The show will be directed by Kim Jang Han, who is best known for emotionally nuanced dramas like Do You Like Brahms? and My Demon. Moreover, it is scripted by writer Mo Ji Hye of You Raise Me Up. The drama is ready to begin filming, with Netflix sharing photos of the script reading session featuring both leads.

Ha Young stars as Go Eun Sae, a brilliant and tough-minded prosecutor at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office. She is known for her no-nonsense attitude and sharp instincts. Eun Sae is actively investigating a powerful crime ring when her life takes a sudden, mysterious turn. After a serious accident leaves her with amnesia, she wakes up in an unfamiliar rural village. She finds herself surrounded by cheerful locals and rows of shops selling yeot, Korea’s traditional sticky taffy.

But the biggest surprise comes when a man she doesn’t recognize insists he’s her boyfriend. That man is Jang Tae Ha, played by Jung Hae In. Once celebrated as a youth boxing prodigy, Tae Ha lost his way after falling in with a criminal gang. Years later, disillusioned and seeking redemption, he leaves the underworld behind.

Tae Ha becomes a boxing coach in the very town where Eun Sae has been taken to recover. During what was supposed to be his final mission as a gang enforcer, he unexpectedly reunites with Eun Sae. Interestingly, she is his former love, who now has no memory of him. Seeing an opportunity to right his past mistakes, he decides to lie. He claims to be her boyfriend in order to protect her and possibly win her heart back.

As Tae Ha plays the role of a devoted partner, their unusual cohabitation in the small village creates a series of comedic misunderstandings. This leads to heartfelt moments and slow-building tension. Eun Sae, now cut off from her old world, begins to rely on him while grappling with her fragmented identity. She is suspicious yet moved by his quiet warmth and seemingly genuine affection.

Tae Ha, meanwhile, struggles to keep his growing feelings and guilty conscience in check. He knows that his deception could come crashing down at any moment. Their journey is anything but smooth. With her past inching closer and questions piling up, Eun Sae begins to sense that something isn’t quite right. As the truth threatens to surface, both characters are forced to confront who they were and who they wish to become.

Jung Hae In is known for his outstanding performances in romance hits like Something in the Rain, Tune In for Love, and Love Next Door. Meanwhile, Ha Young earned praise for poise and intensity in her breakout role in The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.

Production on Lovestuck is currently underway, with the series set for a global release on Netflix. However, the exact release date has yet to be confirmed.

