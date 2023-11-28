MAMA Awards 2023 Day 1: Date, time, host, nominees, performance lineup, where to watch, and more

Scheduled for November 28 and 29, 2023, the Tokyo Dome in Japan is set to be the illustrious venue for the MAMA Awards. The dates and location of this highly anticipated award ceremony were disclosed by CJ ENM in a press release on September 21. The event is scheduled to kick off at 6 pm KST, 2:30 PM IST, and promises to showcase performances from some of the biggest names in the world of K-pop.

MAMA Awards Day 1 date, time, host and more

The first day of this prestigious MAMA award ceremony is scheduled for November 28. In a historic move, Japan is set to host the esteemed Korean Music Award show at the Tokyo Dome for the first time. On November 28, 2023, the ceremony will be graced by performances from an impressive lineup including &TEAM, Dynamicduo, INI, ENHYPEN, JO1, Lee Young Ji, JUST B, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Kep1er, Street Woman Fighter2, TVXQ!, xikers, and the renowned Japanese musician and songwriter, Yoshiki.

K-pop soloist and rapper Jeon So Mi is set to take the stage as the host on the first day of the MAMA Awards ceremony on November 28. On the following day, November 29, the hosting duties will be shouldered by the multi-talented actor-and-singer Park Bo Gum.

According to the official announcement from MAMA AWARDS, the red carpet event on both days will kick off at 4 pm KST and 12:30 PM IST, while the main award ceremony is scheduled to start at 6 pm KST and 2:30 PM IST. The event will be broadcast on Mnet and tvN SHOW in South Korea and will also be available for live streaming on TVING. Additionally, the MAMA Awards ceremony will be globally live-streamed on YouTube through the official channels of Mnet K-POP, Mnet TV, M2, and KCON Official.

Nominees for 2023 MAMA Awards

Best New Male Artist

BOYNEXTDOOR

EVNNE

RIIZE

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Best New Female Artist

ADYA

EL7Z UP

KISS OF LIFE

LIMELIGHT

tripleS

Best Male Group

EXO

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TREASURE

TXT

Best Female Group

aespa

(G)I-DLE

Ive

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

TWICE

Best Male Artist

Jimin

Jungkook

Lim Young Woong

Parc Jae Jung

Taeyang

V

Best Female Artist

Choi Ye Na

Hwasa

Jeon Somi

Jihyo

Jisoo

Lee Chae Yeon

Best Dance Performance Male Solo

Jimin - Like Crazy

Jungkook - Seven (feat. Latto)

Kai - Rover

Taeyang - VIBE (feat. Jimin)

Taeyong - SHALALA

Best Dance Performance Female Solo

Hwasa - I Love My Body

Jeon Somi - Fast Forward

Jihyo - Killin' Me Good

Jisoo - FLOWER

Lee Chae Yeon - KNOCK

Best Dance Performance Male Group

NCT 127 - Ay-Yo

NCT DREAM - Candy

SEVENTEEN - Super

Stray Kids - S-Class

TXT - Sugar Rush Ride

ZEROBASEONE - In Bloom

Best Dance Programme Female Group

aespa - Spicy

(G)I-DLE - Queencard

IVE - I AM

LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)

NewJeans - Ditto

STAYC - Teddy Bear

Best Vocal Performance Solo

DAWN - Dear My Light

Lee Mujin - Ordinary Confession

Lim Young Woong - London Boy

Parc Jae Jung - Let's Say Goodbye

V - Love Me Again

Best Vocal Performance Group

AKMU - Love Lee

BTOB - Wind And Wish

BTS - Take Two

M.C the MAX - Eternity

MeloMance - A Shining Day

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance

Agust D (SUGA) - People Pt.2 (feat. IU)

ASH ISLAND - Goodbye (feat. Paul Blanco)

J-Hope - on the street (with J.Cole)

Jay Park - Candy (feat. Zion.T)

Zior Park - CHRISTIAN

Best Collaboration

Anne-Marie, Minnie - Expectations

BIG Naughty - Hopeless Romantic (feat. Lee Suhyun)

BSS (SEVENTEEN) - Fighting (feat. Lee Young Ji)

Jungkook - Seven (feat. Latto)

Taeyang - VIBE (feat. Jimin)

Best OST

BIG Naughty - With Me (The Interest of Love OST)

BTS - The Planet (BASTIONS OST)

Lim Jae Hyun - Heaven (2023) (It Was Spring OST)

Paul Kim - You Remember (The Glory OST)

TXT - Goodbye Now (Love Revolution OST)

Best Music Video

(G)I-DLE - Queencard

IVE - I AM

Jisoo - FLOWER

Jungkook - Seven (feat. Latto)

SEVENTEEN - Super

Stray Kids - S-Class

Song of the Year

aespa – Spicy

Agust D (SUGA) – People Pt.2 (Feat. IU)

AKMU – Love Lee

Anne-Marie, Minnie – Expectations

ASH ISLAND – Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco)

BIG Naughty – Hopeless Romantic (Feat. Lee Suhyun)

BIG Naughty – With me (The Interest of Love OST)

BSS (SEVENTEEN) – Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)

BTOB – Wind And Wish

BTS – Take Two

BTS – The Planet (BASTIONS OST)

DAWN – Dear My Light

(G)I-DLE – Queencard

Hwasa – I Love My Body

IVE – I AM

J-Hope – on the street (with J.Cole)

Jay Park – Candy (Feat. Zion.T)

Jeon Somi – Fast Forward

Jihyo – Killin’ Me Good

Jimin – Like Crazy

Jisoo – FLOWER

Jungkook – Seven (Feat. Latto)

Kai – Rover

LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN (Feat. Nile Rodgers)

Lee Chae Yeon – KNOCK

Lee Mujin – Ordinary Confession

Lim Jae Hyun – Heaven (2023) (It Was Spring OST)

Lim Young Woong – London Boy

M.C the MAX – Eternity

MeloMance – A Shining Day

NCT 127 – Ay-Yo

NCT DREAM – Candy

NewJeans – Ditto

Parc Jae Jung – Let’s Say Goodbye

Paul Kim – You Remember (The Glory OST)

SEVENTEEN – Super

STAYC – Teddy Bear

Stray Kids – S-Class

Taeyang – VIBE (Feat. Jimin)

Taeyong – SHALALA

TXT – Goodbye Now (Love Revolution OST)

TXT – Sugar Rush Ride

V – Love Me Again

ZEROBASEONE – In Bloom

Zior Park – CHRISTIAN

Artist of the Year

ADYA

aespa

BOYNEXTDOOR

Choi Ye Na

EL7Z UP

EVNNE

EXO

(G)I-DLE

Hwasa

IVE

Jeon Somi

Jihyo

Jimin

Jisoo

Jungkook

KISS OF LIFE

LE SSERAFIM

Lee Chae Yeon

Lim Young Woong

LIMELIGHT

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

Parc Jae Jung

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

Taeyang

TREASURE

tripleS

TWICE

TXT

V

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Worldwise Fans’ Choice

aespa

AKMU

ATEEZ

BOYNEXTDOOR

BTOB

BTS

CIX

CRAVITY

ENHYPEN

EVNNE

EXO

fromis_9

(G)I-DLE

H1-KEY

Highlight

ITZY

IVE

Jisoo

Jeon Somi

Kep1er

LE SSERAFIM

Lee Chae Yeon

Lee Mujin

Lim Young Woong

MONSTA X

n.SSign

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

NMIXX

ONEUS

P1Harmony

Parc Jae Jung

Red Velvet

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

SHINee

STAYC

Stray Kids

Super Junior

Taeyang

TEMPEST

THE BOYZ

TXT

TREASURE

TWICE

Xdinary Heroes

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Zior Park

For this year's prestigious award ceremony, the overarching theme is centered around the concept of ONE I BORN. This concept encapsulates the fusion of I, symbolizing boundless potential, MAMA representing positive energy, and the collective sense of unity denoted by ONE, acknowledging our shared birthright.

