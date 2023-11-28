MAMA Awards 2023 Day 1: Date, time, host, nominees, performance lineup, where to watch, and more
Scheduled for November 28 and 29, 2023, the Tokyo Dome in Japan is set to be the illustrious venue for the MAMA Awards. The dates and location of this highly anticipated award ceremony were disclosed by CJ ENM in a press release on September 21. The event is scheduled to kick off at 6 pm KST, 2:30 PM IST, and promises to showcase performances from some of the biggest names in the world of K-pop.
MAMA Awards Day 1 date, time, host and more
The first day of this prestigious MAMA award ceremony is scheduled for November 28. In a historic move, Japan is set to host the esteemed Korean Music Award show at the Tokyo Dome for the first time. On November 28, 2023, the ceremony will be graced by performances from an impressive lineup including &TEAM, Dynamicduo, INI, ENHYPEN, JO1, Lee Young Ji, JUST B, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Kep1er, Street Woman Fighter2, TVXQ!, xikers, and the renowned Japanese musician and songwriter, Yoshiki.
K-pop soloist and rapper Jeon So Mi is set to take the stage as the host on the first day of the MAMA Awards ceremony on November 28. On the following day, November 29, the hosting duties will be shouldered by the multi-talented actor-and-singer Park Bo Gum.
According to the official announcement from MAMA AWARDS, the red carpet event on both days will kick off at 4 pm KST and 12:30 PM IST, while the main award ceremony is scheduled to start at 6 pm KST and 2:30 PM IST. The event will be broadcast on Mnet and tvN SHOW in South Korea and will also be available for live streaming on TVING. Additionally, the MAMA Awards ceremony will be globally live-streamed on YouTube through the official channels of Mnet K-POP, Mnet TV, M2, and KCON Official.
Nominees for 2023 MAMA Awards
Best New Male Artist
BOYNEXTDOOR
EVNNE
RIIZE
xikers
ZEROBASEONE
Best New Female Artist
ADYA
EL7Z UP
KISS OF LIFE
LIMELIGHT
tripleS
Best Male Group
EXO
NCT DREAM
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TREASURE
TXT
Best Female Group
aespa
(G)I-DLE
Ive
LE SSERAFIM
NewJeans
TWICE
Best Male Artist
Jimin
Jungkook
Lim Young Woong
Parc Jae Jung
Taeyang
V
Best Female Artist
Choi Ye Na
Hwasa
Jeon Somi
Jihyo
Jisoo
Lee Chae Yeon
Best Dance Performance Male Solo
Jimin - Like Crazy
Jungkook - Seven (feat. Latto)
Kai - Rover
Taeyang - VIBE (feat. Jimin)
Taeyong - SHALALA
Best Dance Performance Female Solo
Hwasa - I Love My Body
Jeon Somi - Fast Forward
Jihyo - Killin' Me Good
Jisoo - FLOWER
Lee Chae Yeon - KNOCK
Best Dance Performance Male Group
NCT 127 - Ay-Yo
NCT DREAM - Candy
SEVENTEEN - Super
Stray Kids - S-Class
TXT - Sugar Rush Ride
ZEROBASEONE - In Bloom
Best Dance Programme Female Group
aespa - Spicy
(G)I-DLE - Queencard
IVE - I AM
LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)
NewJeans - Ditto
STAYC - Teddy Bear
Best Vocal Performance Solo
DAWN - Dear My Light
Lee Mujin - Ordinary Confession
Lim Young Woong - London Boy
Parc Jae Jung - Let's Say Goodbye
V - Love Me Again
Best Vocal Performance Group
AKMU - Love Lee
BTOB - Wind And Wish
BTS - Take Two
M.C the MAX - Eternity
MeloMance - A Shining Day
Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance
Agust D (SUGA) - People Pt.2 (feat. IU)
ASH ISLAND - Goodbye (feat. Paul Blanco)
J-Hope - on the street (with J.Cole)
Jay Park - Candy (feat. Zion.T)
Zior Park - CHRISTIAN
Best Collaboration
Anne-Marie, Minnie - Expectations
BIG Naughty - Hopeless Romantic (feat. Lee Suhyun)
BSS (SEVENTEEN) - Fighting (feat. Lee Young Ji)
Jungkook - Seven (feat. Latto)
Taeyang - VIBE (feat. Jimin)
Best OST
BIG Naughty - With Me (The Interest of Love OST)
BTS - The Planet (BASTIONS OST)
Lim Jae Hyun - Heaven (2023) (It Was Spring OST)
Paul Kim - You Remember (The Glory OST)
TXT - Goodbye Now (Love Revolution OST)
Best Music Video
(G)I-DLE - Queencard
IVE - I AM
Jisoo - FLOWER
Jungkook - Seven (feat. Latto)
SEVENTEEN - Super
Stray Kids - S-Class
Song of the Year
aespa – Spicy
Agust D (SUGA) – People Pt.2 (Feat. IU)
AKMU – Love Lee
Anne-Marie, Minnie – Expectations
ASH ISLAND – Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco)
BIG Naughty – Hopeless Romantic (Feat. Lee Suhyun)
BIG Naughty – With me (The Interest of Love OST)
BSS (SEVENTEEN) – Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)
BTOB – Wind And Wish
BTS – Take Two
BTS – The Planet (BASTIONS OST)
DAWN – Dear My Light
(G)I-DLE – Queencard
Hwasa – I Love My Body
IVE – I AM
J-Hope – on the street (with J.Cole)
Jay Park – Candy (Feat. Zion.T)
Jeon Somi – Fast Forward
Jihyo – Killin’ Me Good
Jimin – Like Crazy
Jisoo – FLOWER
Jungkook – Seven (Feat. Latto)
Kai – Rover
LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN (Feat. Nile Rodgers)
Lee Chae Yeon – KNOCK
Lee Mujin – Ordinary Confession
Lim Jae Hyun – Heaven (2023) (It Was Spring OST)
Lim Young Woong – London Boy
M.C the MAX – Eternity
MeloMance – A Shining Day
NCT 127 – Ay-Yo
NCT DREAM – Candy
NewJeans – Ditto
Parc Jae Jung – Let’s Say Goodbye
Paul Kim – You Remember (The Glory OST)
SEVENTEEN – Super
STAYC – Teddy Bear
Stray Kids – S-Class
Taeyang – VIBE (Feat. Jimin)
Taeyong – SHALALA
TXT – Goodbye Now (Love Revolution OST)
TXT – Sugar Rush Ride
V – Love Me Again
ZEROBASEONE – In Bloom
Zior Park – CHRISTIAN
Artist of the Year
ADYA
aespa
BOYNEXTDOOR
Choi Ye Na
EL7Z UP
EVNNE
EXO
(G)I-DLE
Hwasa
IVE
Jeon Somi
Jihyo
Jimin
Jisoo
Jungkook
KISS OF LIFE
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Chae Yeon
Lim Young Woong
LIMELIGHT
NCT DREAM
NewJeans
Parc Jae Jung
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
Taeyang
TREASURE
tripleS
TWICE
TXT
V
xikers
ZEROBASEONE
Worldwise Fans’ Choice
aespa
AKMU
ATEEZ
BOYNEXTDOOR
BTOB
BTS
CIX
CRAVITY
ENHYPEN
EVNNE
EXO
fromis_9
(G)I-DLE
H1-KEY
Highlight
ITZY
IVE
Jisoo
Jeon Somi
Kep1er
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Chae Yeon
Lee Mujin
Lim Young Woong
MONSTA X
n.SSign
NCT 127
NCT DREAM
NewJeans
NMIXX
ONEUS
P1Harmony
Parc Jae Jung
Red Velvet
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
SHINee
STAYC
Stray Kids
Super Junior
Taeyang
TEMPEST
THE BOYZ
TXT
TREASURE
TWICE
Xdinary Heroes
xikers
ZEROBASEONE
Zior Park
For this year's prestigious award ceremony, the overarching theme is centered around the concept of ONE I BORN. This concept encapsulates the fusion of I, symbolizing boundless potential, MAMA representing positive energy, and the collective sense of unity denoted by ONE, acknowledging our shared birthright.
