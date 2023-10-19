2023 MAMA Awards nominations OUT: BTS, SEVENTEEN, EXO and more compete to win; pre-voting goes live
The 2023 MAMA Awards have announced the list of nominations for this year's award ceremony. Read here to know the nominees
Key Highlight
-
Nominations for 2023 MAMA Awards have been announced; pre-votings have also begun
-
2023 MAMA Awards will be held on November 28 - 29 at Tokyo Dome
The nominations for the 2023 MAMA Awards were announced on October 19. K-pop groups like BTS, EXO, Stray Kids, ZEROBASEONE, and more are nominated in various categories for this year. The 2023 MAMA Awards is a major music award ceremony organized by CJ E&M. It was held for the first time in 1999. MAMA Awards are given to artists who have acquired outstanding achievements in the K-pop and Asian music industry.
Nominations for the 2023 MAMA Awards are out and pre-voting has begun
The 2023 MAMA Awards ceremony will be held on November 28 and 29 at Tokyo Dome in Japan. In order to be eligible to win, the music released from October 22, 2022, to September 30, 2023, is taken into account. Pre-voting for the Worldwide Fans' Choice nominees will happen till October 30, 11:59 PM KST.
20 artists from nominees will move to the final round of voting which is set to take place from November 6 at 6 PM KST to November 20 at 11:59 PM KST. Let's have a look at all the nominations for the 2023 MAMA Awards:
Best New Male Artist
EVNNE
xikers
Best New Female Artist
ADYA
EL7Z UP
KISS OF LIFE
LIMELIGHT
tripleS
Best Male Group
Best Female Group
Best Male Artist
Lim Young Woong
Parc Jae Jung
Best Female Artist
Choi Ye Na
Lee Chae Yeon
Best Dance Performance Male Solo
Jimin - Like Crazy
Jungkook - Seven (feat. Latto)
Kai - Rover
Taeyang - VIBE (feat. Jimin)
Taeyong - SHALALA
Best Dance Performance Female Solo
Hwasa - I Love My Body
Jeon Somi - Fast Forward
Jihyo - Killin' Me Good
Jisoo - FLOWER
Lee Chae Yeon - KNOCK
Best Dance Performance Male Group
NCT 127 - Ay-Yo
NCT DREAM - Candy
SEVENTEEN - Super
Stray Kids - S-Class
TXT - Sugar Rush Ride
ZEROBASEONE - In Bloom
Best Dance Programme Female Group
aespa - Spicy
(G)I-DLE - Queencard
IVE - I AM
LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)
NewJeans - Ditto
STAYC - Teddy Bear
Best Vocal Performance Solo
DAWN - Dear My Light
Lee Mujin - Ordinary Confession
Lim Young Woong - London Boy
Parc Jae Jung - Let's Say Goodbye
V - Love Me Again
Best Vocal Performance Group
AKMU - Love Lee
BTOB - Wind And Wish
BTS - Take Two
M.C the MAX - Eternity
MeloMance - A Shining Day
Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance
Agust D (Suga) - People Pt.2 (feat. IU)
ASH ISLAND - Goodbye (feat. Paul Blanco)
J-Hope - on the street (with J.Cole)
Jay Park - Candy (feat. Zion.T)
Zior Park - CHRISTIAN
Best Collaboration
Anne-Marie, Minnie - Expectations
BIG Naughty - Hopeless Romantic (feat. Lee Suhyun)
BSS (SEVENTEEN) - Fighting (feat. Lee Young Ji)
Jungkook - Seven (feat. Latto)
Taeyang - VIBE (feat. Jimin)
Best OST
BIG Naughty - With Me (The Interest of Love OST)
BTS - The Planet (BASTIONS OST)
Lim Jae Hyun - Heaven (2023) (It Was Spring OST)
Paul Kim - You Remember (The Glory OST)
TXT - Goodbye Now (Love Revolution OST)
Best Music Video
(G)I-DLE - Queencard
IVE - I AM
Jisoo - FLOWER
Jungkook - Seven (feat. Latto)
SEVENTEEN - Super
Stray Kids - S-Class
Song of the Year
aespa – Spicy
Agust D (Suga) – People Pt.2 (Feat. IU)
AKMU – Love Lee
Anne-Marie, Minnie – Expectations
ASH ISLAND – Goodbye (Feat. Paul Blanco)
BIG Naughty – Hopeless Romantic (Feat. Lee Suhyun)
BIG Naughty – With me (The Interest of Love OST)
BSS (SEVENTEEN) – Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)
BTOB – Wind And Wish
BTS – Take Two
BTS – The Planet (BASTIONS OST)
DAWN – Dear My Light
(G)I-DLE – Queencard
Hwasa – I Love My Body
IVE – I AM
J-Hope – on the street (with J.Cole)
Jay Park – Candy (Feat. Zion.T)
Jeon Somi – Fast Forward
Jihyo – Killin’ Me Good
Jimin – Like Crazy
Jisoo – FLOWER
Jungkook – Seven (Feat. Latto)
Kai – Rover
LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN (Feat. Nile Rodgers)
Lee Chae Yeon – KNOCK
Lee Mujin – Ordinary Confession
Lim Jae Hyun – Heaven (2023) (It Was Spring OST)
Lim Young Woong – London Boy
M.C the MAX – Eternity
MeloMance – A Shining Day
NCT 127 – Ay-Yo
NCT DREAM – Candy
NewJeans – Ditto
Parc Jae Jung – Let’s Say Goodbye
Paul Kim – You Remember (The Glory OST)
SEVENTEEN – Super
STAYC – Teddy Bear
Stray Kids – S-Class
Taeyang – VIBE (Feat. Jimin)
Taeyong – SHALALA
TXT – Goodbye Now (Love Revolution OST)
TXT – Sugar Rush Ride
V – Love Me Again
ZEROBASEONE – In Bloom
Zior Park – CHRISTIAN
Artist of the Year
ADYA
aespa
BOYNEXTDOOR
Choi Ye Na
EL7Z UP
EVNNE
EXO
(G)I-DLE
Hwasa
IVE
Jeon Somi
Jihyo
Jimin
Jisoo
Jungkook
KISS OF LIFE
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Chae Yeon
Lim Young Woong
LIMELIGHT
NCT DREAM
NewJeans
Parc Jae Jung
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
Taeyang
TREASURE
tripleS
TWICE
TXT
V
xikers
ZEROBASEONE
Worldwise Fans’ Choice
aespa
AKMU
ATEEZ
BOYNEXTDOOR
BTOB
BTS
CIX
CRAVITY
EVNNE
EXO
fromis_9
(G)I-DLE
Highlight
IVE
Jisoo
Jeon Somi
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Chae Yeon
Lee Mujin
Lim Young Woong
n.SSign
NCT 127
NCT DREAM
NewJeans
Parc Jae Jung
RIIZE
SEVENTEEN
STAYC
Stray Kids
Taeyang
TEMPEST
THE BOYZ
TXT
TREASURE
TWICE
Xdinary Heroes
xikers
ZEROBASEONE
Zior Park
