Mr. Plankton POSTER and TRAILER: Woo Do Hwan kidnaps Lee Yoo Mi from her wedding to go on perilous road trip; WATCH

Mr. Plankton starring Woo Do Hwan and Lee Yoo Mi is set to premiere this November. Ahead of the highly-anticipated release, Netflix has unveiled an exhilarating trailer followed by a poster that previewed their quirky romance as well as their unlucky fate. In addition, it also featured Oh Jung Se, known for his strong on-screen presence, who is unknowingly the obstacle between the two protagonists in the trailer.

On October 24, Netflix dropped an exciting teaser for Mr. Plankton. The clip began with Hae Jo (Woo Do Hwan) crashing someone’s wedding and entering the venue as a ‘hero’ on his motorcycle. The narration describes his unpredictable and reckless personality as he slaps the groom out of nowhere and then goes on his way, as a gang of men chases him.

The trailer then transitions to the next frame, showing Jae Mi’s (Lee Yoo Mi) intense feelings towards motherhood, but unfortunately for her, she is suffering from early menopause.

Eo Heung (Oh Jung Se) quickly makes an appearance as someone who is in love with Jae Mi and wants to be ‘strong as a tiger’ to go against his mother so he can protect the person he cares for.

The next frame shows Jae Mi getting ready to wed Eo Heung when Hae Jo suddenly appears and ‘kidnaps’ her from the venue. He asks her to join him on a dangerous one-last road trip to find someone. The rest of the trailer shows the duo facing many obstacles, getting a reality check of their unlucky fate, and unfolding an unexpected romance.

Watch the trailer here:

The rom-com drama also revealed a new poster featuring the lead trio Woo Do Hwan, Lee Yoo Mi, and Oh Jung Se. The tagline read, “A drifting soul, a stolen bride, and one last ride. Seriously, What could go wrong?”, raising anticipation for the premiere.

See the poster here:

Apart from the three actors, Mr.Plankton will also feature Kim Hae Sook, Lee El, Kim Min Seok, and more talents. It has been directed by Hong Jong Chan, known for Her Private Life, Juvenile Justice, and more. With this stellar cast and crew ensemble, Mr. Plankton is set to premiere on November 8 on Netflix.

