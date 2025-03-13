NewJeans vs ADOR: Over 30,000 fans submit petition opposing HYBE label's attempt to stop NJZ's independent work

NJZ (formerly NewJeans) are currently embroiled in a legal and public dispute with HYBE and its subsidiary ADOR. The entertainment label has filed an injunction against the girl group to stop them from signing advertisement deals, without their label's permission. The first hearing of the case took place on March 7 and about a week later, a large number of their fans came forward to showcase their support for the group.

As per K-media, The Korea Herald's March 12 report, over 30,000 fans submitted a petition opposing HYBE label's attempt to stop NJZ's independent work through the injunction. Their fan group, Team Bunnies, orchestrated and made the large-scale petition signing happen. ADOR's injunction not only prevented the K-pop quintet from fetching ad deals, but also allegedly hampered their overall independent music career.

During the first hearing of the case, NJZ's legal counsel argued that ADOR and HYBE contacted the organisers of ComplexCon Hong Kong 2025, in an attempt to get the girl group's scheduled act cancelled. The company is allegedly doing all of this to maintain their contract with them and continue working together. At the end of the first day trial, the girls also cried, citing their mental pressure amid the ongoing situation. All those might have made their fans finally decide to resort to the court to support their beloved idols in their hard time.

“Fans fully support the members’ decision to end their contracts, as we believe they were deliberately mistreated by HYBE and its chairman Bang Si Hyuk,” Team Bunnies said in the press statement. They also mentioned being "deeply concerned" that the situation, which they consider "hostile", will not change for good and continue to stress out the girls. Fans also highlighted the young ages of the members - all 20 and below - emphasizing that it would be unfair to force them to endure an unbearable work environment.

Reportedly, they have been collecting the signatures since February 26 and finally presented it to the court, citing ADOR's "toxic environment" and alleged media play as the reason for their step. As per the fans, forcing the girls to continue being under the agency will only excruciate their pain.