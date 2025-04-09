ADOR announces legal action to protect NewJeans from online attacks amid ongoing contract dispute; fans call agency ‘a joke’

As legal tensions between girl group NewJeans and their agency ADOR show no signs of slowing, the company has issued a strongly worded statement announcing that it is intensifying legal action to protect its artists. On April 9, ADOR released an update titled “Legal Action Status Regarding Artist Rights Infringement,” confirming that the agency has expanded its legal response system following a surge in malicious and defamatory online posts targeting NewJeans members.

According to ADOR, the group has been subjected to an alarming increase in hostile content online, ranging from unverified rumors and personal attacks to offensive mockery of their physical appearance, background, and private lives. Although ADOR has consistently pursued legal action since the group’s debut, the company said that recent developments, including the ongoing contract dispute, have triggered an intensification in both the volume and intensity of such harmful activity. In response, ADOR has reinforced its legal monitoring team, implemented real-time surveillance mechanisms, and broadened the scope of its investigations.

The company disclosed that it is actively collecting evidence across a wide array of platforms, including DC Inside, TheQoo, Nate Pann, FM Korea, Blind, Gaedrip, Ppomppu, Naver, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter). Posts spreading misinformation, violating privacy, using slurs, or insulting the members' appearances and identities are being flagged for potential criminal action. Particularly severe or repeat offenses have already been reported to the Yongsan Police Station, with further filings underway.

One of the more disturbing trends ADOR highlighted was the rise in deepfake-related content: digitally altered videos falsely portraying members in compromising or inappropriate scenarios. The agency stated that it is working closely with law enforcement authorities to investigate the production and distribution of such videos. At least one suspect linked to these crimes has reportedly been apprehended and turned over to prosecutors, with more under investigation.

Taking a firm stance, ADOR made it clear that it will not be offering any leniency or out-of-court settlements. All individuals responsible for defamatory or criminal content will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law. The company emphasized that it is committed to safeguarding the mental well-being, dignity, and personal rights of its artists and will not tolerate ongoing violations.

The agency also acknowledged the critical role fans have played in its legal response strategy. Many of the cases currently under review were flagged by fans through HYBE’s official artist protection reporting portal. ADOR expressed gratitude for this continued support and encouraged fans to remain vigilant and report further rights violations.

The timing of ADOR’s announcement is particularly noteworthy, as it coincides with a pivotal development in the ongoing legal battle between the agency and NewJeans. The two sides have been embroiled in a highly public contract dispute since late 2024, when the members sought to terminate their exclusive contract with ADOR over alleged mismanagement and breach of obligations.

While the group announced the termination of their contract, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in March 2025 that ADOR would retain its status as NewJeans’ official management agency, at least temporarily. The court also issued an injunction prohibiting the group from engaging in independent activities such as brand endorsements and media appearances without ADOR's approval.

NewJeans, operating under the temporary acronym MHDHH after discarding the name NJZ, has since been pushing back against the ruling. On March 21, the group formally objected to the injunction, arguing that their trust in the agency had been irreparably broken and that continuing under ADOR’s management would only harm their careers further. They followed this legal objection with a public announcement during a performance in Hong Kong on March 23, where they declared an indefinite suspension of group activities.

Today, on April 9, the Seoul Central District Court’s Civil Division 50, presided over by Judge Kim Sang Hoon, is scheduled to conduct a closed-door hearing to review the group’s objection to the injunction. The hearing could play a critical role in determining whether NewJeans can proceed independently or must continue to adhere to their contested agreement with ADOR.

