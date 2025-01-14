NewJeans vacates HYBE dorms after unilateral contract termination in December; reacts to ADOR's injunction to block ad deals

As per a Korean media report on January 14, HYBE sent their staff to NewJeans' vacated ADOR dormitory for surveillance. The staff had body cameras on them to give real-time updates about the accommodation to the entertainment agency. This revelation came after the beginning of the legal battle between ADOR and the quintet girl group NewJeans.

NewJeans reportedly vacated their dorm in December last year, after completing their Japan schedule. After that, there was a supposed camera inspection of the venue, as ordered by HYBE Labels. It brought forth the discussion of the safety of the five members of the girl group– Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. The camera surveillance issue angered fans, who recalled how NewJeans blamed ADOR for "manipulation," "deliberate miscommunication," and "mistreatment" towards them.

NewJeans reportedly left their accommodation in December last year, and have been visiting ADOR occasionally only for scheduled activities. They have been using their personal vehicles and not their company cars or vans for travelling and have since maintained only professional relationships with ADOR. Meanwhile, a legal battle has begun between ADOR and NewJeans.

ADOR, filed an injunction against the girl group at the Seoul Central District Court to prevent the K-pop group from signing any advertisement deals or other contracts, as reported by a Korean news agency on January 13. According to ADOR, NewJeans is not allowed to participate in independence deal signings until the legal acceptance of their plea of separation from the company. The lawsuit of separation was filed on December 3 last year but there are yet to be any developments regarding the case.

Advertisement

On one hand, ADOR legally sues the girls, and on the other, they finalized this year's schedule for NewJeans, which includes releasing a new album and hosting fan meetings, as per reports. They also expressed their desire to communicate with the five members of the girl group, to ask them to reconsider their decision to terminate their contract with the agency.

ALSO READ: ADOR tries to legally prohibit NewJeans from signing advertisement contracts after unilateral contract termination