4 upcoming Kiara Advani movies that prove she has an exciting lineup set for her fans

Kiara Advani is one of the most successful and versatile actresses in Bollywood. She has gradually made a name for herself in the industry through her interesting roles. The actress has repeatedly proved herself from her breakthrough role in Kabir Singh, co-starring Shahid Kapoor, to her impressive performance in Kartik Aaryan starrer Satya Prem Ki Katha.

The actress, who has established herself as one of the bankable actresses in the last few years, will be next seen in the highly anticipated film Game Changer opposite Ram Charan in 2025. Additionally, she is expected to collaborate with some of the biggest stars in the industry in high-budget projects to entertain her fans in the new year.

Kiara Advani's exciting lineup of movies that fans can't wait for

1. Game Changer

Game Changer is one of the most anticipated films of Kiara Advani in 2025. The Telugu political thriller film is directed by the visionary S. Shankar and is scheduled to be released around the auspicious occasion of Pongal on January 10, 2025. The first collaboration between Ram Charan and Advani has left the fans excited, even the teaser and songs from the film have raised the expectations.

The film is expected to have grand visuals, a gripping storyline, and larger-than-life storytelling, which are expected to be a highlight in the actress's career. She is actively promoting her upcoming film and her dance in the film's songs has already made everyone talk about her different role. So, fans can't wait to see her in an all-new avatar.

2. Toxic

Another interesting addition to Kiara's upcoming movies is the Kannada action film Toxic, co-starring Yash. National Award-winning filmmaker Geetu Mohandas is directing the film which has a subtitle "fairy take for adults" that has left fans curious about its theme and storyline. The film is reportedly based on the drug cartel in Goa.

The actress is paired with KGF fame Yash in the film, which will be their first collaboration, adding another interesting role to the actress's filmography. The shooting for the film began in the Summer of 2024, and the makers are planning for a big pan-India release as they have brought together Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and more. So, it will be interesting to see how the Kabir Singh actress immerses herself in this offbeat role.

3. War 2

Yash Raj Film's War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, was a major hit and a part of the production house's Spy Universe. Consequently, its sequel is expected to be bigger and more grand than the earlier one. Ayan Mukerji is directing it and War 2 stars Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the highly anticipated action spectacle. According to a report in Midday, the makers of the film are planning to wrap up the film by April 2025.

A few BTS from shooting were leaked online, but the actress has been keeping her silence. Her role is expected to bring a fresh dimension to the franchise with a physically demanding role as she will perform high-octane action in the film. It will be interesting to see Kiara Advani take on a complete action avatar in the ambitious film.

4. Don 3

For a long time, speculations around the making of Don 3 were doing rounds on the internet, and Farhan Akhtar later confirmed the same. The film is being made with Ranveer Singh playing the lead role in the franchise after Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, who entertained the fans for several years. The actor is preparing for the role and other details from the project has been kept under wraps raising curiosity.

Consequently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Kiara Advani met with the film's team at Excel Entertainment to discuss her role. It will see her sharing the screen space with Singh in a stylish role with an entertaining storyline. Although the makers have maintained silence, the film is expected to be one of the most talked-about releases in the coming years.

Kiara Advani has always been open to taking on challenging and diverse roles; and this exciting lineup proves this. She has an exceptional ability to combine commercial appeal with strong performances that have made her a fan favorite. While her lineup doesn't stop here, the actress is also in discussions for other projects with leading directors, and we can't wait to know what more she has in store for her fans.

