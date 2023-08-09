EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani approached to star opposite Ranveer Singh in Don 3; Shooting begins mid-2024

After years of anticipation and various speculations, Farhan Akhtar has finally announced Don 3. The filmmaker is now reimagining the Don franchise with Ranveer Singh, who will continue on the legacy of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, who previously played the roles of Don in 1978 and 2006, respectively. The stylish action thriller was announced just today with a promo that introduces Ranveer as the new generation Don. The movie will release in theatres in 2025, and while it’s still far from production, we hear the makers have already started looking for the female lead opposite Ranveer.

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Kiara Advani has been approached to play the leading lady in Don 3. The actress was spotted at the office of Excel Entertainment yesterday, and sources have confirmed that their meeting was for Don 3. "Farhan Akhtar has narrated the basic plotline of Don 3 to Kiara, and she loved it. Kiara has given her verbal nod and is excited to be a part of this thrilling world of rebooted Don alongside Ranveer Singh, with whom she has always dreamed of working. She, however, will not be playing the character of Roma, essayed by Priyanka Chopra in the previous Shah Rukh Khan movies. The Don franchise has been given a fresh makeover and will feature new characters. There will be no Roma this time, but yes, Kiara's character will have negative shades," a source close to the development informed us.

Kiara's addition to Don 3 is an evident to the actress' gradual shift to the big league. Having slowly moved ahead from mid-budget love stories, Kiara has made a drastic shift to big-budget movies and is signing projects that are star-driven and supposed to be shot on a grand scale. She has already signed Hrithik Roshan's most-awaited YRF actioner, War 2, and Don 3 is only going to be yet another lucrative addition to her upcoming slate.

Don 3 is expected to go on floors in the middle of 2024 and will release in theatres in 2025. Ranveer will start shooting for this film only after finishing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Baiju Bawra with Alia Bhatt, which goes on floors around February next year. Kiara is also supposed to wrap up War 2 by then, while Farhan Akhtar will finish RS Prassanna's Campeones remake, in which he plays a basketball coach forced to work with a team of mentally disabled players. Farhan starts shooting for this yet-untitled dramatic sports drama in November and will head to the pre-production of Don 3 only after wrapping up this film. Kiara, meanwhile, will next be seen alongside Ram Charan in S. Shankar’s Pan-India spectacle, Game Changer, scheduled to hit cinemas in April 2024.

We reached out to the representatives of Kiara Advani and Excel Entertainment for confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Krrish 4 EXCLUSIVE: Rakesh Roshan calls the script ‘magical’; Hrithik Roshan wants to make more sci-fi films