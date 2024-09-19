7 best Hindi wedding movies on Netflix to watch before you eye a Shaadi season

Indian weddings are more than just ceremonies. They're grand celebrations of love, family, and culture, all tied together in a whirlwind of colors, music, and emotions. Hindi cinema has captured this essence for a long by perfectly showing the joy, chaos, and traditions that come with Indian weddings. If you're in the mood for some Bollywood-style shaadi drama, watch out for our hand-picked recommendation list of some of the best Hindi wedding movies on Netflix.

7 Hindi wedding movies on Netflix that will make you scream ‘Let’s get married’

1. Hum Saath-Saath Hain

- Cast: Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre

- IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

- Release Year: 1999

- Genre: Family, Romance

Hum Saath-Saath Hain is a quintessential Bollywood family drama where the bonds of love, unity, and relationships are tested against the backdrop of wedding celebrations. The film revolves around the trials faced by the joint family of Ramkishan (Alok Nath), focusing on his three sons and their significant others. Weddings in Hum Saath-Saath Hain are a grand affair, with the extended family playing a central role in organizing, attending, and rejoicing during the festivities.

2. Chup Chup Ke

- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal

- IMDb Rating: 7/10

- Release Year: 2006

- Genre: Comedy, Romance

This romantic comedy revolves around Jeetu (Shahid Kapoor), a man who fakes his own death to avoid paying off debts. His life takes an unexpected turn when he meets Shruti (Kareena Kapoor) while working as a servant in her household. Amidst all the confusion, the plot thickens with wedding plans and family drama.

Although not centered solely around a wedding, Chup Chup Ke builds up to one, using it as a plot device to heighten tension and comedy. The chemistry between Shahid and Kareena is out-of-roof. Weddings in this movie are used to create hilarious and chaotic situations, making it a lighthearted watch.

3. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

- Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl

- IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

- Release Year: 1994

- Genre: Family, Romance

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! is an iconic Bollywood film centered around the wedding rituals of a traditional Indian family. The story follows the romance between Prem (Salman Khan) and Nisha (Madhuri Dixit). Weddings are the heart and soul of this film, and each event, from the engagement to the mehndi, is showcased in colorful, elaborate detail.

Songs like Didi Tera Devar Deewana and Joote Dedo, Paise Lelo from this film have become synonymous with Indian weddings. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! is a must-watch for its portrayal of traditional Indian weddings, with all pomp and show.

4. Badhaai Do

- Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Seema Pahwa

- IMDb Rating: 7/10

- Release Year: 2022

- Genre: Comedy, Drama

Badhaai Do explores the concept of a lavender marriage, where Shardul (Rajkummar Rao), a gay cop, and Suman (Bhumi Pednekar), a lesbian PT teacher, marry to keep their sexual orientations hidden from their conservative families. What follows is a humorous yet moving tale of their unconventional relationship and the societal pressures they face.

Badhaai Do uses the wedding as a central turning point in the narrative. The wedding between Shardul and Suman is depicted with humor and satire, and it's surely a refreshing take on marriage and a reminder of how pressurizing and complex Indian weddings can sometimes be.

5. Hasee Toh Phasee

- Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Adah Sharma

- IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

- Release Year: 2014

- Genre: Romantic Comedy

Hasee Toh Phasee follows the story of Nikhil (Sidharth Malhotra), who is engaged to Karishma (Adah Sharma) but ends up falling for her quirky sister, Meeta (Parineeti Chopra), just days before the wedding. The wedding in Hasee Toh Phasee serves as a backdrop to a quirky love triangle.

Parineeti and Sidharth's chemistry is playful and organic, especially in the scenes where they sneak away from the wedding preparations to talk. The movie perfectly captures the emotional rollercoaster that often comes with weddings, where unexpected romances can blossom. It’s an ideal watch for those who love romantic comedies with a wedding twist.

6. Shaandaar

- Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Kapur

- IMDb Rating: 3.6/10

- Release Year: 2015

- Genre: Comedy, Romance

Set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Shaandaar tells the story of Jagjinder (Shahid Kapoor), a wedding planner, and Alia (Alia Bhatt), who fall in love amidst the chaos of the big, fat Indian wedding. Shaandaar focuses on an extravagant wedding with opulent sets, quirky characters, and high-energy performances.

The chemistry between Shahid and Alia brings a youthful charm to the movie, especially in the song Gulaabo. The best scene is the hilarious confrontation between the families during the wedding, where everything starts falling apart. While the movie did not fare well critically, it's a fun watch for those who enjoy over-the-top wedding celebrations.

7. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

- Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Ashutosh Rana

- IMDb Rating: 6/10

- Release Year: 2014

- Genre: Romantic Comedy

This modern-day retelling of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge follows the love story of Humpty (Varun Dhawan) and Kavya (Alia Bhatt). Kavya is set to marry someone else, but Humpty is determined to win her over before the wedding day. The wedding in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is the key conflict that drives the plot. Weddings in this movie are shown as grand yet filled with personal moments, making it an ideal wedding film to watch for fans of romance and drama.

Whether you're looking for love stories, comedy, or family drama, these Bollywood wedding movies on Netflix shall be your perfect go-to guide.

