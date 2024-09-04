7 best movies on Netflix for boys night out that offer action-packed entertainment

For an epic boys' night out, Bollywood movies on Netflix offer the perfect mix of action, comedy, and drama. Dive into high-octane thrillers, laugh-out-loud comedies, and gripping dramas that showcase the vibrant storytelling and star power of Indian cinema. Whether you’re in the mood for adrenaline-pumping heists, hilarious escapades, or intense drama, Netflix’s selection provides a diverse range of films that cater to all tastes.

Grab your snacks, settle in, and enjoy a cinematic journey that promises to keep everyone entertained and engaged throughout the night.

7 best movies on Netflix for a crazy boys' night out:

Jawan

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2023

Jawan, a highly anticipated Indian action thriller, features Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Set against a backdrop of social justice, Jawan promises intense action sequences, gripping storytelling, and powerful performances. Directed by Atlee, the film captivated audiences with its blend of entertainment and thought-provoking themes.

Fighter

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rishabh Sawhney, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2024

Fighter, a high-octane Bollywood action film starring Hrithik Roshan, is directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie, set to be a visual spectacle, features Roshan as a skilled fighter involved in intense action sequences and gripping combat scenes. With a storyline that intertwines elements of patriotism and personal sacrifice, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and is anticipated for its impressive stunts and engaging narrative.

Fighter promises to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience and showcases Roshan's versatility in a role that blends physical prowess with emotional depth.

Animal

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saloni Batra

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2023

Animal, a highly anticipated Indian action thriller, features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal promises intense action sequences, gripping storytelling, and powerful performances. Set against a backdrop of family drama and crime, Animal was a blockbuster hit, captivating audiences with its blend of entertainment and thought-provoking themes.

Kabir Singh

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Nikita Dutt, Teena Singh, Adil Hussain, Kunal Thakur

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Action

Release Year: 2019

Kabir Singh is a 2019 Indian romantic drama film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film stars Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh, a brilliant but short-tempered medical student, and Alia Bhatt as Preeti, a medical student who falls in love with him. The film follows Kabir's downward spiral after Preeti's marriage to another man. Kabir Singh explores themes of love, obsession, and self-destruction.

Wild Wild Punjab

Cast: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Jassie Gill, Manjot Singh, Asheema Vardaan, Patralekhaa

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Movie Genre: Adventure

Release Year: 2024

In this film, three friends come together to support their pal, Khanna (Varun Sharma), who is struggling after a breakup. His ex has moved on, leaving him heartbroken, and understandably so. To lift his spirits, Khanna's friends—Maan (Sunny Singh), Gaurav (Jassie Gill), and Honey (Manjot Singh)—devise a plan to take him on a road trip from Patiala to Pathankot.

Their mission: to crash the wedding of Khanna’s ex (Asheema Vardaan) and give him a chance to express his feelings. However, their journey through the Punjab countryside turns into a series of chaotic and comedic misadventures.

Fukrey

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Richa Chaddha, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Priya Anand

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release Year: 2013

Fukrey is a 2013 Indian comedy film directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film follows the lives of four friends, Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha), Choocha (Pulkit Samrat), Hunny (Varun Sharma), and Zafar (Ali Fazal), who live in Delhi. The friends' lives take a turn when they discover a treasure map and embark on a quest to find it. The film is known for its witty humor, relatable characters, and catchy songs.

Dil Chahta Hai

Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release Year: 2001

Dil Chahta Hai is a 2001 Indian romantic comedy film directed by Farhan Akhtar. The film follows the lives of three friends, Sameer (Aamir Khan), Akash (Saif Ali Khan), and Sid (Akshaye Khanna), who are navigating love, friendship, and life after college. The film's exploration of modern relationships and the complexities of friendship has made it a cult classic in Indian cinema.

In conclusion, Netflix’s collection of Bollywood films is an ideal choice for an unforgettable boys' night out. With a variety of genres and styles, from pulse-pounding action to side-splitting comedy and powerful drama, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

As you and your friends immerse yourselves in the colorful and dynamic world of Indian cinema, you’re guaranteed an evening full of entertainment, excitement, and shared laughter. So, get ready for a movie marathon that will keep you captivated and create lasting memories with your favorite guys.

