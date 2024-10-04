8 best Courtroom movies and shows on Netflix to binge watch this weekend

Courtroom drama movies and shows have been among the top choices in Bollywood. These films give us the chance to relive intense legal battles and complex characters in the gritty underbelly of criminal justice. Well, some of the filmmakers went on to carve humor in this genre as well. So if you’re also fascinated by the genre of courtroom drama, here is a list of some of the best movies and shows on Netflix that you can enjoy this weekend.

8 best Courtroom movies and shows on Netflix that are unmissable

1. OMG 2

The highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019-released, Oh My God! was released last year. Directed by Amit Rai, this is one of the most compelling courtroom dramas ever made in Bollywood. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. A mix of comedy and drama, the movie touches upon the pertinent subject of sex education.

OMG 2 unfolds around the life of Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi) who fights for his family after a video of his son masturbating goes viral on the internet. As he realizes that his son has been a victim of misinformation and misguidance, Kanti takes the matter into his own hands and drags the school authorities to the court along with others responsible for making his son conscious of his sexual desires.

2. No One Killed Jessica

Do you enjoy serious courtroom hardcore dramas? If yes, then this 2011-released film starring Rani Mukerji and Vidya Balan has to be your top choice. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the thriller-drama film is based on Jessica Lal’s murder case.

A gripping tale of justice and perseverance narrates the quest of Sabrina Lal (Vidya), who remains determined to seek justice for her sister against an influential politician's son. In order to do that, Meera Gaity, a tenacious journalist, joins her.

3. Scoop

Directed by Hansal Mehta, this is one of the shows you will find to watch on Netflix. The acclaimed show, Scoop is based on journalist Jigna Vora’s 2019 memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. The 6-episode-long series narrates the story of renowned journalist Jyotirmoy Dey and the subsequent arrest of Vora. The series stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan, and Harman Baweja in key roles.

4. Guilty

It won’t be wrong to say that this Kiara Advani movie needs much more attention. Directed by Ruchi Narain and backed by Karan Johar, the film is influenced by the real-life Me Too movement. With a perfect blend of Western values and desi drama, it narrates the story of a university heartthrob being accused of sexual assault by a less popular student. It is then his girlfriend, Nanki (Kiara), who embarks on finding the actual truth.

The movie utilizes the courtroom setting to explore complex themes of privilege, truth, and perception; making it worth watching.

5. Court

The 2014-released film Court is directed by Chaitanya Tamhane. One of the most compelling comedy documentary movies, this one unfolds as a Dalit activist-poet is held responsible for the suicide of a sewage cleaner. The movie takes us on the journey of his arrest, judicial remand, and hearings, making it an unmissable watch throughout.

The film stars Vivek Gomber, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vira Sathidar, Pradeep Joshi, Usha Bane, and Subodh Kushte in the key roles.

6. Maamla Legal Hai

The much-appreciated web show, Maamla Legal Hai can be another pick on your watch list. Directed by Rahul Pandey and written by Kunal Aneja and Saurabh Khanna, the 8-episode series is based on Delhi’s fictional Patparganj District Court. With a blend of humor in movies like Jolly LLB, this one also touches upon everyday challenges along with tricky cases with the lawyers, judges, accused, and defendants fighting for justice or, in some cases, a favorable outcome.

A sharp and hilarious satire featuring Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal, Nidhi Bisht and more on the legal system will keep you entertained throughout.

7. Badla

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla is a remake of the 2016 Spanish box-office hit Contratiempo with gender reverse. The crime thriller led by Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu is set in the plot between a retired advocate and Naina Sethi who is an out-on-bail murder suspect. While she has been on the hot list of suspects, she asserts having reasons to believe that she is being dragged into a crime she hasn’t committed.

The references to Lord Krishna, Arjuna, Draupadi, Dhritarashtra, and Sanjaya from Hindu mythology, Mahabharata, add another interesting layer to the film’s narration and treatment.

8. Shastry Viruddh Shastry

The 2023-released Shastry Viruddh Shastry is directed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee. It stars Paresh Rawal, Neena Kulkarni, Shiv Panditt, Mimi Chakraborty, Kabir Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Amruta Subhash and Tiku Talsania in the key roles.

The sweet yet heart-touching movie narrates the story of a seven-year-old boy who lives with his grandparents. His parents visit him on the weekends. Things take an unexpected turn when Yaman’s (Kabir) parents get a lucrative offer to move to the United States. In the pursuit of taking his son, Malhar (Shiv) with him, he is forced to file a legal case against his father demanding his son’s legal guardianship.

Which of these are you planning to watch next?

