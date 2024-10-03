6 best Netflix movies which are pure GOLD for every introvert

Being an introvert is frequently misinterpreted as being dull or unexciting. Those who are more outgoing and expressive often overlook or undervalue introverts. However, it's their quiet demeanor that reveals their insightful and reflective character. If you identify as an introvert, here are some fantastic Bollywood films available on Netflix that you might enjoy.

Contrary to popular belief in society, our Bollywood cinematic geniuses have presented some beautiful stories from the perspective of an introvert. It is through the directorial lens of these films that we get to see a larger picture of an introvert's life, making us all fall in love with them.

6 movies on Netflix that every introvert would enjoy watching

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Naina)

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was released in 2013. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin, this is one of the most loved coming-of-age films ever made in Bollywood. Over the years, the relatable storyline has resonated with the youngsters. The movie narrates the story of four friends who embark on a trip to Manali and experience the time of their lives.

While the characters of Bunny (Ranbir), Aditi (Kalki), and Avi (Aditya) were way too expressive and chilled out, it was Deepika's Naina who was truly an introvert. She struggled to be like others, but during the course of the story, we see a different side to her which is equally beautiful.

2. Karthik Calling Karthik (Karthik)

The next one on the list is Vijay Lalwani’s Karthik Calling Karthik, released in 2010. Is nostalgia already hitting you hard? The movie featuring Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone needs to be talked about more than it usually is. It is a thriller romantic story that features an introverted Karthik (Farhan) who is often bullied and has experienced several setbacks.

One day, his life takes a turn when he gets a call from a mysterious stranger who claims he can transform him and his personality for the better. As the story unfolds, the climax reveals an astonishing twist that will surprise movie lovers. Despite this, it stands out as one of the finest films told from the viewpoint of an introvert.

3. Qala

The 2022 released Qala is directed by Anvita Dutt Guptan. Another masterpiece that truly deserves your attention stars Triptii Dimri in the titular role along with Babil Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, and more in key roles. The musical thriller is the story of a talented singer, Qala who wishes to become a great singer, mostly to win her mother Urmila's (Swastika) validation. To do that, Qala tries her best, but at times hard work can overpower talent.

That’s how her mother finds Jagan (Babil) out of nowhere and supports him throughout in uplifting his career. She advises her daughter to get married, stating a girl’s place is to be with her husband. This leads to an emotional turmoil and angst-filled in her heart that comes out most perilously.



4. Tamasha (Ved)

Next one on the list has to be Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. As we know Imtiaz’s obsession with making multi-layered characters, in this one also we get to see Ved’s (Ranbir) both introverted and extroverted sides. Though he has the time of his life with Tara (Deepika) in Corsica, in between we also get to see him suppressing his inner self because of the professional path he chose for himself.

5. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (Jai)

Abbas Tyrewala’s Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was released in 2008. Led by Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, this is another cinematic brilliance that has been aging like a fine wine. The movie narrates the story of two best friends, Jai and Aditi (Imran and Genelia) who never realize their feelings for each other up until they find lovers for each other.

Aditi was the life of the party, always buzzing with energy, while Jai exuded a calm, mature wisdom. He had friends and could certainly hold his own in conversations, but he preferred to steer clear of conflicts. In the film's climactic scene, we witness a different side of his character, creating one of the most memorable moments in this romantic comedy.



6. Barreily Ki Barfi (Pritam Vidrohi)

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon shine in the 2017 film Barreily Ki Barfi, which is a delightful cinematic experience. This charming romantic comedy follows Bitti Mishra (Kriti), a bold woman from Bareilly, who discovers a book named Bareilly Ki Barfi. To her surprise, she sees herself reflected in the book's main character. Intrigued, Bitti sets out to locate the author, Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar), convinced that he appreciates her for who she truly is.

While we see Chirag (Ayushmann) as a smart and manipulative person, Pritam Vidrohi is an innocent salesman who gets persuaded by Chirag. It is only, after a certain point, we get to see him giving it back to his bullies by taking the most important thing away from their lives. Despite it being a part of his plan, one enjoys Raj’s character in the film.

Which one of these is your favorite movie, do let us know in the comments section.

