Aamir Khan gave a suggestion that provided a 'beautiful perspective' to Newcomers initiative: Mahaveer Jain

Pinkvilla recently reported that Rajkumar Hirani Films, Mahaveer Jain, and Jio Studios have come together to launch two fresh faces through a feature film under the Newcomers initiative. The collaboration is the first among the many in the initiative, which aims to mentor & launch new talent. The initiative is a platform of opportunities for new talent; actors, writers, directors, musicians, technicians etc. from every corner of India. Recently, producer Mahaveer Jain spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and shared his thoughts about the initiative. He also revealed that Aamir Khan gave a suggestion that gave a beautiful perspective to the Newcomers initiative.

There's a lot of buzz around the Newcomers initiative, please tell us about it.

The basic thought came to us after realising a few things- For our industry’s growth - we need an influx of talent - actors, writers, directors, technicians, musicians, etc. and to enhance this eco-system we need to curate more stars. It’s the need of the hour and this will enable us to produce more content that our audience is demanding.

Our country is full of talent, all we need to do, is to create a system for them to reach, learn and flourish in our entertainment industry.

Almost all leading filmmakers & established stakeholders of our fraternity, want to support, mentor & launch New Talent, as in their hearts, they all wish to give back to the industry that has given them so much, & of course when each one started their own journey, someone supported them too. As our friend Nitesh Tiwari says ‘It’s our payback time’.

What is the USP of Newcomers?

I think it’s quite inclusive & collaborative in its very nature; More than 30 leading filmmakers of our country have come together with a strong commitment, backed by a thought-through strategy to create stars of tomorrow, this is the true USP. I am deeply grateful that they all felt the way we felt and became part of this initiative with absolute enthusiasm. They now own this feeling equally & shall lead it from the front.

Also, I am very thankful to Rajkumar Hirani Ji and Jyoti Deshpande for believing in this vision and supporting it wholeheartedly. Jio Studios is a great partner, and a fantastic team for this crucial enterprise. Aamir bhai (Aamir Khan) gave a suggestion that provided us with a beautiful perspective for this initiative.