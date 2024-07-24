Aamir Khan is a ‘magician’, says Laapataa Ladies’ Nitanshi Goel; reveals Kiran Rao had 'tears in her eyes' on her first shot

Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies emerged as one of the most loved films this year. The film backed by Aamir Khan Productions introduced Pratibha Ranta and Nitanshi Goel alongside Sparsh Shrivastava. Each character received massive praise for their portrayal. On the other hand, in a recent interview, Nitanshi shared sweet memories and experiences of working on the film.

Nitanshi Goel on her first meeting with 'magician' Aamir Khan

In a recent conversation with Bombay Times, Nitanshi Goel talked about her first meeting with Aamir for Kiran Rao's directorial Laapataa Ladies, which was nothing short of a dream coming true. Further, Mr. Perfectionist’s belief in her was more like a turning point for her.

The actress hailing Aamir Khan as a "magician" recalled, “He continuously praised my performance in front of Mumma, in front of Kiran ma’am, and he went on to say, ‘She’s a diamond. She’s going to be a superstar. We want her in the film anyhow.’ And that was it for me. I had tears in my eyes, smile on my face and I had no idea what emotion to put out there.”

Nitanshi Goel says Kiran Rao ensured a nurturing environment on the sets of Laapataa Ladies

In addition to this, Nitanshi also disclosed how Rao remained a pillar of strength and support during the shoot. She revealed that the filmmaker ensured an encouraging environment, allowing the young actors to flourish. According to her, she made the process "seem easy".

During the interaction, she admitted to being nervous on her first day of the shoot for a breakdown scene. However, Rao hyped her, saying, ‘I know you’re going to kill it. You’re like one of those toppers who’re like Oh my God! Marks nahi aayenge (I won’t score), but you will top.’

Nitanshi then shared that the scene was shot in one take and when Rao said cut, she looked at her with "welled-up eyes," and Rao had tears in her eyes. "She started clapping, and the whole unit started clapping. It was such a memorable experience,” she said.

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies was presented by Jio Studios and helmed by Kiran Rao. The film starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava along with Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan in key roles. The film had its screenplay and dialogue crafted by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogue by Divyanidhi Sharma.

The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

