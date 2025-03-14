POLL: Which Aamir Khan movie on Amazon Prime Video is your favorite? Ghajini to Fanaa; VOTE

Aamir Khan has starred in numerous films that have been loved by the audience over the years. They are available to watch on many OTT platforms. The superstar is celebrating his 60th birthday on March 14, 2025. On this special occasion, Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to give the fans the opportunity to choose their favorite Aamir movie on Amazon Prime Video. Check out the five options and vote to select your winner.

Which Aamir Khan movie on Amazon Prime Video is your favorite? Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to allow the fans to choose their favorite Aamir Khan movie that is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Ghajini Fanaa Dil Chahta Hai 3 Idiots Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

1. Ghajini

Ghajini is a 2008 action thriller directed by AR Murugadoss. In the film, Aamir Khan plays the role of Sanjay Singhania, who suffers from anterograde amnesia. With the help of clues tattooed on his body, he takes his revenge on his fiancée's k*ller. In the movie, Aamir is paired opposite Asin.

2. Fanaa

In 2006, Aamir starred in the romantic thriller Fanaa with Kajol. The Kunal Kohli directorial follows a blind girl who falls in love with a tour guide. However, she doesn't know of his big secret. Fanaa is popular to date for its story, performances, and music.

3. Dil Chahta Hai

Another beloved Aamir Khan movie on Amazon Prime Video is Dil Chahta Hai (2001). Farhan Akhtar's comedy drama also starred Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia. The film revolves around three friends and their journeys after college.

4. 3 Idiots

3 Idiots (2009) is one of the most popular movies in Indian cinema. The stellar cast featured Aamir, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Boman Irani, and more. In the Rajkumar Hirani-directed film, Aamir is seen as Rancho, an engineering student with a refreshing outlook towards life.

Advertisement

5. Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Reema Kagti's Talaash: The Answer Lies Within is a mystery thriller that was released in 2012. Alongside Aamir Khan, it features Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and others. The film focuses on a cop and his wife, who are grieving the loss of their child.