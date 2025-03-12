Aashram S3: Aaditi Pohankar expresses desire to collaborate with Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar; 'I told her this...'

Aaditi Pohankar has won the hearts of the viewers in the OTT space with She and Aashram. Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, the latest installment of the latter, was released in February 2025. Aaditi recently expressed her desire to collaborate with Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar for a project. She recalled meeting her and telling her the same.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Aaditi Pohankar was asked to name the actor or director she wished to work with. The actress replied that she would like to collaborate with Zoya Akhtar. She complimented her for the filmmaker she is.

Aaditi even revealed that she met Zoya some time ago and told her this in person. She said, "I met her recently, and I told her this… that I just wanted to tell her that I love her quirkiness. It's very in the vibe, and yet it has gravitas, the whole atmosphere of the film or the script."

Aaditi stated that there was a lot of fun in Zoya's scripts. Citing the example of Gully Boy, she added that it had some 'quirkiness.' She concluded by saying she would love to do something along the same lines.

Gully Boy is a 2019 musical drama film starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal roles. The Zoya Akhtar directorial showcased the journey of an aspiring street rapper from the slums of Mumbai. The film received a lot of acclaim and accolades.

When Aaditi was asked what Zoya's reaction was, she revealed that the filmmaker told her she would let her know.

In Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2, Aaditi Pohankar stars alongside Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, and Rajeev Siddhartha. She plays the role of Pammi, who is seeking revenge on a godman. The crime drama series can be streamed on Amazon MX Player. Aaditi's performance has garnered immense acclaim throughout the seasons.

Another popular series starring Aaditi is Imtiaz Ali's crime drama She. It can be watched on Netflix.