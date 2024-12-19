Abhishek Bachchan ensures wife Aishwarya Rai’s safe entrance in venue as they arrive for daughter Aaradhya’s annual function; Amitabh Bachchan accompanies them

The internet is abuzz with videos of Bollywood celebs taking their doting parents' role by arriving for their kids’ annual day function. After Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, and more, the beloved couple Aishwarya Rai, and Abhishek Bachchan accompanied by Amitabh Bachchan were spotted outside the venue.

On Thursday, the power couple of Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai were seen arriving for the annual function of their loving daughter, Aaradhya. The couple was accompanied by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who also didn’t miss the chance to see his granddaughter, shine on the stage.

In the video shared by the paps, the Bachchan family surrounded by the paps was all smiles as they arrived for the function. They were seen warmly meeting and greeting the school’s staff members. As they made their way towards the hall, Aish held Junior Bachchan by his arms and being a loving husband, he also protected the actress to ensure her safe entrance inside the venue.

For the special day, Aish and Abhishek twinned in black as the actress looked her gorgeous self in a black traditional suit. The actress’ ethnic choice accentuated her overall beauty with the colorful floral embroidery all over her suit and left her silky hair down.

Meanwhile, Junior Bachchan opted for a black hoodie paired with matching pants and white sneakers. On the other hand, Big B exuded his timeless charm in a gray blazer paired with black pants and white sneakers.

It was last month on November 16, 2024, that the couple celebrated the 13th birthday of Aaradhya. The pictures and videos from the intimate celebration had also gone viral on the internet.

Needless to say, just like every year, the annual function of Dhirubhai Ambani International School became a star-studded event. Shah Rukh Khan with his wife Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana Khan, Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan with Karisma Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira Rajput, and Karan Johar among others marked their special presence for the coveted function.

On the work front, Abhishek has an exciting line-up of projects in the pipeline, including Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 and Shah Rukh Khan’s King. Meanwhile, Aish is yet to announce her next project, yet her global appearances keep stirring the internet.

