POLL: Which upcoming Akshay Kumar pairing are you most excited for? From Suniel Shetty in Hera Pheri 3 to Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 3; VOTE

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently made waves on the Internet with his recent film Kesari Chapter 2, starring Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles. The film, which hit the theaters just yesterday (April 18), has opened to positive reviews. Akshay also has a big lineup of interesting films with some of the best actors and we cannot wait to see his pairing with different actors. Now, Pinkvilla has conducted a poll to find out whose pairing with Akshay Kumar in upcoming films has you most excited about. Go now and cast your vote!

1. Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty in Hera Pheri 3

Fans cannot be more excited as the iconic duo Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty are reuniting for the next chapter in one of Indian cinema’s most loved franchises Hera Pheri. Priyadarshan will direct Hera Pheri 3 and the announcement was made in a special way on the director's birthday.

Akshay, Suniel and Paresh Rawal are locked in for the lead roles and the spotlight is clearly on the iconic chemistry between Akshay and Suniel, whose comic timing has always been a crowd-puller.

Well, we cannot wait to see Akshay and Suniel sharing screen space once again and making us roll on the floor and laugh with their amazing comic timing.

2. Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi in Bhooth Bangla

On his birthday, September 9, 2024, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar surprised fans with a fresh project reveal, Bhooth Bangla, a horror comedy helmed by Priyadarshan, marking their first collaboration in over a decade.

Well, the highlight is his fresh pairing with Wamiqa Gabbi, who will be seen as the female lead alongside Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Asrani, and Rajpal Yadav. The shooting of the film was kicked off in Jaipur on January 6, 2025. It is all set to hit the theaters in April 2026. Are you excited to watch Akshay and Wamiqa's fresh pairing?

3. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 3

Another film of Akshay Kumar that’s making the buzz is Jolly LLB 3. Akshay Kumar will reunite with Arshad Warsi and will once again win the hearts of the audiences with their ‘jolly’ face-to-face courtroom battle.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, this legal drama also features Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla, and Amrita Rao. The shoot has already wrapped up, with most scenes filmed across Mumbai and authentic locations in Rajasthan.

Jolly LLB 3 is all set to hit the theaters in 2025, as per the makers, and the return of this iconic duo has certainly increased the excitement.

