After Telangana, Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Chandigarh Dil-Luminati concert faces another legal roadblock; find out

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of alcohol.

After restrictions in Telangana, Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh is now facing another challenge ahead of his upcoming concert in Chandigarh on December 14, 2024. The city's Child Rights Commission has instructed him not to perform songs containing references to alcohol or violence. Additionally, they have prohibited him from altering the lyrics, as he did during his previous performances in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to perform in Chandigarh on December 14, 2024, as part of his Dil-Luminati India tour. However, before the concert, the Chandigarh Child Rights Commission issued an advisory, requesting that the singer refrain from performing songs with alcohol references.

According to ANI, The commission specifically mentioned songs like Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, and Case, and emphasized that Diljit should not alter the lyrics to bypass the restrictions.

The advisory highlighted concerns that such songs could negatively influence the youth and encourage alcohol consumption.

Shipra Bansal, Chairperson of the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights, explained to ANI, “It has come to our notice that children are invited on stage during concerts, and the sound levels are harmful to them. Additionally, concerts often run late into the night, with the possibility of alcohol being served, which should not be allowed for children under 18.”

The commission had also raised similar concerns during a previous concert by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla. They noted that during Diljit’s last performance, children were invited on stage, and certain songs played at the concert were inappropriate for them.

Earlier this year, the Telangana government had expressed similar concerns before the Border 2 actor’s major concert in Hyderabad on November 15. In response, the singer modified the lyrics by changing words like daaru (alcohol) to coke and theka (liquor store) to hotel to comply with the restrictions.

During his performance in Ahmedabad, Diljit even called for a nationwide ban on alcohol sales and pledged to refrain from singing songs with references to alcohol or violence if India became a "dry country."

He also criticized the government, pointing out the contradiction between selling alcohol openly for revenue and restricting the use of certain words in songs, which, he argued, could harm the youth.

