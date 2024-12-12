Can you imagine Shah Rukh Khan x Diljit Dosanjh x Don coming together? singer hints at biggest collab of the year and fans can’t keep calm

Days after expressing his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh has given his fans a major surprise. The singer unveiled the teaser for his upcoming single, Don, which features a special voiceover by none other than Shah Rukh Khan himself.

Diljit Dosanjh shared the teaser video on Instagram, where Shah Rukh Khan's powerful voiceover adds an intriguing touch to the song, leaving fans eagerly anticipating its release.

In the video, SRK can be heard saying, "Purani kahawat hai ki sabse upper jana hai toh bahut sari mehnat chahiye, lekin agar sabse upper tikna hai, toh maa ki dua chahiye." And at the end of the video, Shah Rukh reminds fans of his film Don as he says, "Tumhara mujh tak pahuchna mushkil hi nahin mamumkin hai, kyuki dhool kitni bhi unchi kyun na chali jaye, asmaan ko ganda nahi kar sakti."

See the post here:

The caption read, " Agar Sab Se Uper Tikna Hai Toh Maa Ki Duaa Chahiye, ONE & ONLY KING @iamsrk, Surprise Anytime."

Fans were quick to chime into the comments section. One person wrote, "ESTOH BAAD DUNIYA END HAI." Another one wrote, "It’s about to get real." One person commented, "Two favourites together." One person wrote, "Pulao mai hai jeera Diljit Paji Kohinoor ka heera." Another comment read, "King of Bollywood x king of punjabi industry."

Advertisement

One person commented, "Eagerly waiting for this." One person wrote, "Much awaited one Paji @diljitdosanjh x @iamsrk."

Diljit Dosanjh is currently in India as part of his Dil-Luminati tour, where he has been making waves with concerts in various cities across the country. During his recent performance in Kolkata, he gave a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan and his IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders.

While speaking to the audience, Diljit shared a motivational message inspired by Kolkata's passion for cricket and the famous Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tagline, "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re."

On the work front, he will be seen in No Entry 2 alongside Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, as well as in JP Dutta's Border 2 with Sunny Deol. Meanwhile, SRK will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's King, starring Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan is ‘fun actor’ claims Rashmika Mandanna; find out what she said about Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal