Aishwarya Rai goes ‘someone pushed you?’ after daughter Aaradhya suddenly jumped at Mumbai airport; WATCH viral video

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai was recently spotted at the airport in a rare appearance with her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya. A video of them is now going viral, especially Aishwarya’s reaction when Aaradhya suddenly jumped at the Mumbai airport. The actress is seen asking, "Someone pushed you?" in response to her daughter’s playful leap.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted together at the airport following their New Year celebration amid divorce rumors. Abhishek was seen leading the way, shielding Aishwarya from paparazzi, and opening the car door for both the actress and Aaradhya.

The standout moment, however, was the little one suddenly jumping at the Mumbai airport, which startled her mom. Aishwarya immediately asked, "Someone pushed you?" but it seemed she was just having some fun. The mother-daughter duo then made their way to the car.

Abhishek effortlessly rocked a grey hoodie, while Aishwarya exuded elegance in a black-on-black ensemble, pairing a loose top with black trousers. Their daughter Aaradhya was the picture of cuteness in a blue top and denim pants, accessorized with a sparkly sequined hairband.

Earlier, during his appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Abhishek Bachchan discussed his film I Want To Talk, which explores the complex relationship between a single father and his daughter.

He spoke about his bond with his daughter, Aaradhya, and mentioned that both he and director Shoojit Sircar, who has two daughters, share the experience of being ‘girl dads.’ He added that this fatherly bond deeply resonated with him while portraying the character of Arjun Sen.

Abhishek highlighted the powerful promise his character makes to his daughter in the film—assuring her that despite any struggles, he would fight to be there for her, even to dance at her wedding. This commitment, he said, is something that words can hardly capture.

