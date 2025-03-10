Ananya Panday wishes sister Rysa on her birthday with new post from Seychelles; Suhana Khan’s reaction is every BFF ever

Ananya Panday has been enjoying some quality time with her family in Seychelles. The actress has shared many stunning glimpses from her vacation over the past few days. Now, she has dropped a new post on her sister Rysa Panday’s birthday. Suhana Khan’s reaction of teasing Ananya for posting her own pictures is every BFF ever.

Today, March 10, 2025, Ananya Panday took to Instagram and shared a special post on her sister Rysa Panday’s birthday. The first slide featured the Call Me Bae actress in a silver dress and a glamorous look. In the second picture, she posed with the birthday girl and their parents, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, at a scenic location. Another photo showed her standing in the middle of a runway.

There was a stunning top shot of Ananya and Rysa sitting together. There were some more pictures of the former flaunting her dress. One video showed Rysa celebrating her birthday as the sparklers on her cake were lit up. There was a glimpse of a movie night, a chocolate dessert, and an aesthetic video of the sunset.

In the caption, Ananya penned an adorable wish for Rysa. She said, “Happpy birthday Rychiieeee! No one else I’d rather lay on a runway with and stargaze at midnight and then wake up at 8 am on a holiday for a yoga class for.”

Ananya Panday’s post on sister Rysa Panday’s birthday:

In the comments section, Ananya Panday’s BFF Suhana Khan wrote, “Not u posting a pic of yourself for Rysa's birthday post.” In another comment, she exclaimed, “Love it (heart-eye and dancing emojis).” Karisma Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Alanna Panday also sent their love.

Fans gushed over Ananya’s beauty. One person said, “Loving your vacation pictures Ananya, please keep them coming,” while another asked, “Is she getting prettier every second?” Many people extended birthday wishes to Rysa, and others left red heart emojis.

Suhana Khan also took to Instagram Stories and shared a wish for Rysa. She posted a video of them singing together and captioned it, “Happy birthday baby siss (red heart emoji) @rysapanday.”

Meanwhile, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan is the next movie in Ananya Panday’s lineup.