Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt host special party on Raha's 2nd birthday; Karan Johar attends with kids Yash and Roohi, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt join
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt hosted a special birthday party for their daughter, Raha who turned 2 today. Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdaan, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and more joined the celebration.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter, is one of the most loved star-kid in Bollywood. Fans swoon over the little one who celebrates her second birthday today. On this occasion, the star couple hosted a special birthday bash for their little one that was joined by her nana-nani Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Ayan Mukerji, and Karan Johar arrived with his kids, Yash and Roohi, to the party.