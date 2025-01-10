Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff Wedding Reception: Newlyweds share happiness and joy as they distribute sweets among paparazzi: WATCH
Newly wedded couple Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai. The celebs were seen distributing sweets among the paparazzi. Check it out.
Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff hosted several Bollywood celebs at their wedding reception. While the couple had a blast at the soiree organized to celebrate their union, they also spread joy and happiness among the media persons. The newly-wedded couple made sure to greet and respect the paparazzi covering their wedding event by distributing sweet boxes to them. Check it out!
On January 9, 2025, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff welcomed several B-town celebs to their wedding reception hosted in Mumbai. While the couple expressed love for each other ahead of the event, they made sure to celebrate their union with the media.
In a clip posted on Pinkvilla’s official Instagram handle, they can be seen happily distributing sweets among paparazzi.
Take a look:
A couple of hours ago, they made a stunning entry at their wedding reception, dressed in wedding finery. The bride decided to let her hair loose for the night. Aashna got dolled up in a blush pink embellished blouse with a fish-cut lehenga. She styled the dupatta like a cape and wore green diamond jewelry. As for the groom, he looked dapper in a navy blue indo-western outfit paired with matching pants.
Take a look:
Nearly a week ago, the love birds dropped dreamy visuals of their traditional wedding ceremony. They posted an emotional wedding video showcasing their union among their loved ones.
In the caption, they penned, “With you, I found my home, my peace, my safe place. From strangers crossing paths seven years ago to soulmates bound in marriage, there’s no one else I’d choose to walk this beautiful journey of life with. This song holds the essence of us, the rhythm of our love, and we are lucky to have a brother like @amaal_mallik who knows us for who we are, and created the perfect song for our love story.”
Take a look:
For the unknown, Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff got married on December 28, 2024.
ALSO READ: Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff Wedding Reception: Newlyweds redefine elegance as they pose happily on their big day: WATCH